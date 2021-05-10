Tom and Elliott round up a busy week in the world of golf

Podcast: McIlroy Is Back! And So Is The Premier Golf League…

We wrap up a busy week in golf where Rory McIlroy ended the longest winning drought of his career with victory at the Wells Fargo Championship for the third time.

We also discuss the Premier Golf League’s reported return, chat to Sir Graham Wylie on Close House’s 10th birthday and much more. Enjoy!

The Clubhouse Podcast is brought to you by Titleist, the #1 ball in golf, and the most played golf ball at the Canary Islands Championship – with 73 per cent of the field putting one in play in Tenerife last week, including winning Titleist brand ambassador, Garrick Higgo.

For more information on the #1 ball in golf, head to Titleist.co.uk.

Brand Ambassador Garrick Higgo relied on a full bag of Titleist equipment, including the new TSi3 driver and Pro V1x golf ball, to capture his third European Tour Title at the Canary Islands Championship. That makes it two wins in the past three events for the 21-year old, who becomes the fourth-youngest player to record three European Tour wins.

Higgo was also joined in the winner’s circle by fellow South African Wilco Nienaber, who trusted the Pro V1 golf ball to secure his maiden professional win on the Challenge Tour. While Major champion Ariya Jutanugarn had a new Pro V1x in play to become the first Thai player to win an LPGA event on home soil at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

To find out more about Titleist’s fantastic product line-up in 2021 head to Titleist.co.uk.