We look back on the opening men's Major of 2021 where Hideki Matsuyama triumphed to become Japan's first ever male Major winner

Listen To Our Masters Review Podcast

We round up all of the events from Augusta National where Hideki Matsuyama became Japan’s first ever male Major champion with his Masters triumph. We discuss Hideki, Zalatoris, Rose, Rory and more plus debate whether the TV coverage needs to improve for 2022. All that and more – enjoy!

Listen below:

What is the Golf Monthly Clubhouse? – Weekly Golf Podcast

Our very own Senior Content Editor and Golf Monthly Tipster Tom Clarke hosts the Clubhouse each week along with Senior Staff Writer Elliott Heath.

The Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast is one of the UK’s most popular listens every week and is also popular around the world from Europe to the US to Australia.

As well as top interviews, the podcast also offers up great insight and debate on the world of golf from the Golf Monthly team, whether that’s what is happening on Tour, in the grassroots game, equipment and more.

