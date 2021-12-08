European Golf Design Pays Tribute To Pete Dye At The Legacy Club

Having designed the likes of TPC Sawgrass, Whistling Straits and Kiawah Island, Pete Dye is arguably one of the most recognised course designers the game has ever seen.

Now, in memory of Dye, who sadly passed away in 2020 while his son, Perry, also passed last year, The Dye London is to be renamed The Legacy Club.

Originally announced in 2013, the project comprises of bringing a Pete Dye-designed course to the UK for the first time, with the new 18-hole layout being located in Edgware, north London.

Not only will it be the first Pete Dye-designed course in the UK, but also the first collaboration between the Menai-Davis family and European Golf Design, the course design company of the European Tour Group.

“We will be realising the vision which Pete and Alice Dye originally had for the golf course, including the routing, but we will provide the detail,” said EGD’s Managing Director, Jeremy Slessor. “The Legacy Club will be enjoyable and playable for all golfers, but will also offer a challenge worthy of a Tour venue.”

The 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only will the new project be in memory of Dye and his son, Perry, but also to Hugh Menai-Davis, who tragically passed away from cancer at the age of six this year.

Tony Menai-Davis, who is the co-owner of The Legacy Club, as well as one of the creators of the Seve Ballesteros-designed The Shire London, alongside his wife Anne and their sons Ceri and Cae, said: “This much-loved and extraordinarily brave young man left us at just six years old, but he filled our lives with enough wonderful memories to last a lifetime.

"We will think of him every day, and his favourite bird – the owl – will be in The Legacy Club’s logo."

Hugh swinging his golf club (Image credit: Andy Hiseman )

His words were reiterated by his youngest son Cae, who in 2012, co-founded The Golf Trust charity, which helps to bring the benefits of golf to thousands of children over the last decade.

“We are all somebody’s son or daughter, and when you become a parent you better understand the power of legacy, and what it means to provide a better society for our children," he said.

“When we met Pete & Alice Dye they could see that we were like them, a close-knit family. We established a strong connection with them and it feels entirely natural now for Ceri, and myself, to help our family to create golf venues where people can discover a love for golf which might last them a lifetime. Doing it in a way which honours not only Pete Dye’s legacy, but also Hugh’s, feels like the most natural thing of all.”

With Cae co-founding The Golf Trust charity, his older brother, Ceri, has also created a charity dedicated to Hugh's unfortunate passing. Alongside his wife, the couple have created 'It’s Never You', which helps parents of children who have potential life-limiting illnesses.

"The Legacy Club and our other facilities will all help these parents who are going through an indescribable time," he says.

“After many years working in golf and at The Shire London, which is itself driven by the legacy of another of golf’s true greats, Severiano Ballesteros, I can assure you that golfers will love The Legacy Club experience, even more so now we have the team at EGD to help us bring it to life."