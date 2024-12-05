Test Your Knowledge With The Ultimate DP World Tour Quiz
The DP World Tour - formerly known as the European Tour - has long been a powerhouse in men's professional golf, but how much do you know about it?
If you're someone who likes competing against friends, family or even strangers in a golf quiz, and you watch the DP World Tour, it's your lucky day because we've combined both for you to try.
Officially known as the European Tour, changing to the DP World Tour as a result of sponsorship, one of the biggest circuits in professional golf has long provided opportunities for players from across the planet to make their way in the game.
Firstly a rival to the PGA Tour and now working in conjunction via co-sanctioned tournaments and cards for golfers who gain or lose status, the DP World Tour is a truly global circuit which takes in a notable selection of courses and countries from the United States to Australia - and several places in between.
It takes place almost all-year round with over 40 events per season - plus the playoffs - and more than 100 members fighting to either cash in at the end of the year or retain their full-time cards
While operating as the platform for solo golf careers, the DP World Tour has also helped to launch many a successful Ryder Cup campaign, too, with the majority of Team Europe having honed their craft there before taking on the mighty USA.
MORE GOLF QUIZZES
- Amateur Winners On The European Tour Since 1945
- Every DP World Tour Rookie Of The Year
- Europe's Leading Points Scorers In The Ryder Cup
- European Tour All-Time Money List Top-10
- Golfers With The Most European Tour Wins
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Ernie Els To Transform Former DP World Tour Venue Into Country's First Exclusive Club
Four-time Major winner, Ernie Els, is set to create the first private members golf club in the Algarve at Els Club Vilamoura
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Test Your Knowledge With The Ultimate PGA Tour Quiz
The PGA Tour is arguably the most popular professional golf circuit in the world - but how much do you know about its history and most-notable names?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Test Your Knowledge With The Ultimate PGA Tour Quiz
The PGA Tour is arguably the most popular professional golf circuit in the world - but how much do you know about its history and most-notable names?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Which Countries Have The Most Golf Courses?
Golf is now played in 206 countries, but can you name the 10 countries with the most golf courses?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every US Course To Have Hosted The Ryder Cup?
Since 1927, 22 different courses in the USA have played host to the Ryder Cup. No course has held it more than once. Can you name all the venues?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every British And Irish Winner Of A Men’s Major Since The Second World War?
Since 1945, 16 men from Britain and Ireland have won major titles, claiming a total of 28 majors between them. How many of those 16 men can you name?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Masters Winner Of The 1980s And 1990s?
14 men shared the 20 Masters victories on offer through the 1980s and 1990s. How many of them can you name? One man won three over the period…
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Player From Australia Or New Zealand To Have Won A Men's Major?
14 men from either Australia or New Zealand have won a men’s major title. The first was secured in 1947, the most recent in 2022. Can you name them all?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Player To Win On Either The PGA Tour Or European/DP World Tour As An Amateur Since 1945?
11 men have achieved the feat between 1945 and 2024. A number went on to enjoy significant success in the professional game. Can you name them all?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Player To Have Won A Men’s Major With A "Z" In Their Name?
There are 12, can you get them all? With wins between 1935 and 2022 there are some famous figures, but there’s one very tricky one in there!
By Fergus Bisset Published