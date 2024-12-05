Test Your Knowledge With The Ultimate DP World Tour Quiz

If you're someone who likes competing against friends, family or even strangers in a golf quiz, and you watch the DP World Tour, it's your lucky day because we've combined both for you to try.

Officially known as the European Tour, changing to the DP World Tour as a result of sponsorship, one of the biggest circuits in professional golf has long provided opportunities for players from across the planet to make their way in the game.

Firstly a rival to the PGA Tour and now working in conjunction via co-sanctioned tournaments and cards for golfers who gain or lose status, the DP World Tour is a truly global circuit which takes in a notable selection of courses and countries from the United States to Australia - and several places in between.

It takes place almost all-year round with over 40 events per season - plus the playoffs - and more than 100 members fighting to either cash in at the end of the year or retain their full-time cards

While operating as the platform for solo golf careers, the DP World Tour has also helped to launch many a successful Ryder Cup campaign, too, with the majority of Team Europe having honed their craft there before taking on the mighty USA.

