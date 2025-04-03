Do You Need Stronger-Lofted Irons? The Arguments For And Against
Are you looking for greater distance? We look at the pros and cons of playing irons with stronger lofts
There are a number of questions a golfer will ask themselves when they’re thinking about buying new irons or going for a custom fitting, one of which is whether they’d be suited to stronger-lofted irons.
Generally speaking, most irons have become two to three degrees stronger over the last 20-30 years.
For example, most 7-irons 30 years ago would probably have had about 35 degrees of loft.
Some of the latest models, meanwhile, might be as low as 26 or 27 degrees.
It varies between manufacturers and different models, but this gives you an idea of one of the equipment trends we’ve seen in recent times - a move towards 'stronger' lofts.
Most of the stronger-lofted irons available are game improvement irons or distance-orientated irons.
Could you do with a set? Actually, what you really need to know is what the pros and cons are.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"When you strengthen the loft, all other things being equal, ball speed will go up," says Golf Monthly’s Joe Ferguson, former head pro at The Celtic Manor Resort.
However, it's not always this simple, as Ferguson, who used to head up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and TaylorMade, explains.
"Ball speed going up doesn't necessarily mean distance will increase if the ball is just flying lower.
"Some golfers might have the speed to make a stronger-lofted 5-iron, for example, go further, but a lot of club golfers would end up hitting it lower and it wouldn't carry so far."
Without getting overly technical, if you want the benefit of extra distance from a stronger-lofted iron, it’s usually a balancing act with the other technology in the club, such as getting the center of gravity in the right location and matching up the launch angles to get the most out of a stronger lofted set of irons.
Other considerations
There are a couple of other potential 'side effects' of playing with strong lofts, too.
Firstly, the less loft you have, the less spin you will be able to generate - therefore you might find yourself hitting a longer ball, but you could also find yourself struggling to hold greens.
Suddenly, being able to hit your irons 10-15 yards further doesn't feel quite so advantageous.
Secondly, less spin on the ball can increase your dispersion. In other words, you could end up finding accuracy becomes an issue.
Again, the benefit of being able to hit a longer ball is suddenly negated.
"It can be like robbing Peter to pay Paul," says Ferguson, who emphasizes the importance of trying different options during a custom fitting.
"If you’re someone who hits the ball high, then yes, you’re almost certainly going to get a boost in distance,” he says.
"If you have a more moderate swing speed, perhaps you’re a senior player, less loft will actually make it harder for you to carry the ball."
Ferguson also has a few more words of advice.
If you're thinking about taking your existing irons somewhere to get them bent stronger "to sneak some extra distance", there are implications for bounce and offset.
In other words, your ball-striking might suffer, and you finding 'digging' into the ground and not getting that sweet connection you need.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Five Fabulous Scottish Courses You May Not Know
Alongside the nation’s global superstars, there are many extremely strong but slightly less famous courses often missed by touring golfers
By Rob Smith Published
-
I'm A Golf Historian And Here's Why I Think Sandy Lyle (Not Tiger Woods) Is The Greatest Ball Striker Of All Time
Fergus Bisset writes here on the best ball-strikers in the history of the game. His pick for the best of the best might be a surprise to some.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
What Is My Putter Worth?
Is now the time to part with your flatstick? You might be wondering how much it's worth, but there are many factors to consider that will affect its value...
By Michael Weston Published
-
I Tested 5 New Golf Practice Nets And One Really Stood Out
Joe Ferguson has been looking at some home practice solutions to see which one might best suit your needs and budget
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
The 7 Biggest Golf Gear Trends In 2025
Take a look at the most popular golf equipment trends of 2025 and why your game may benefit from them
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
What Club Should Take The 14th Spot In Your Golf Bag?
The Rules say you are allowed to carry 14 clubs so you might as well do so, choosing the right weapon to complete your set-up could change your game.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Should Some Men Use Women’s Golf Clubs?
Could a swap to women’s golf clubs help some men’s games? Is it a realistic option to make the switch? We spoke to a PGA pro to get the answer
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Long Putters Are On The Comeback And I Don't Like It
Increasingly used by some of the best golfers in the world, are long putters making a comeback that no-one saw coming? I for one hope not
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
How To Build The Right Set Of Metalwoods For Your Game
How should you configure the clubs at the top end of the bag? We outline everything you need to consider when choosing a driver, fairway wood and hybrid…
By Joel Tadman Published
-
The Surprise Second Hand Club That Sells Out Almost Instantly
This club is becoming increasingly popular with the best players in the world and amateur golfers are loving them too. Maybe it’s time you added one to your bag…
By Michael Weston Published