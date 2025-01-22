This Amazing Iron Drill Can Transform Your Ball Striking In An Instant

If you've been struggling with your iron play, you'll want to try this simple, albeit slightly quirky, drill - it could be a real game-changer

Tom Miles
Michael Weston
It's often said that there are no quick fixes when it comes to improving your golf game. However, every now and then you'll come across a drill that just seems to make something click - and this is one of them.

As much as we talk about the importance of a good short game in order to shoot low scores, golf can be a pretty miserable game when you are fatting your irons or struggling with hitting the ball thin. Sometimes you do both - and it's extremely frustrating.

So, what are the secrets behind good, solid iron play? Here, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Alistair Davies shares one of his favorite drills to stop you from early extending, which is something a lot of club golfers are guilty of.

Try this one on the range prior to your next competition and you might find yourself striping it like a Tour pro!

Ball Striking Tips For Iron Play

Top 50 Coach
Alistair Davies

Alistair is Director Of Coaching Hit Golf Academy, based at the Forest of Arden in Birmingham. He has coached numerous county squads, including Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Derby.

QUICK TIPS FOR BETTER IRON PLAY

1. Tilt over from the hips and feel as though your body weight is evenly distributed between each foot - more on the balls of your feet as opposed to your heels and toes.

2. With a mid-iron, position the ball in the center of the stance. For longer irons, shift the ball a ball’s width further forward.

3. Think 'shoulders' when you start the backswing. You down want to initiate this part of the golf swing with your hands and arms.

4. At the top of the backswing, you should feel like you have about 75% of your weight on your back foot.

5. It's the hips that you should feel starting the downswing.

Alistair Davies demonstrates a good drill for iron play

Start by raising both heels in the air at set-up

1. Lift the heels

Take you iron set-up as normal and then lift your heels in the air (as above). It feels strange at first, but just copy as I have done in the above picture and it will soon become apparent what you’re trying to achieve. Don't worry if you get this bit wrong or it feels weird. Stick with it and practice lifting the heels and it will all come together.

Alistair Davies demonstrating solid iron play

In step two you just need to put your heels back down as you transition - and swing slowly

2. Swing slowly

We're now going to swing nice and slowly. The aim is to put your heels down as you transition. Your tailbone should be pushed back to stop your body extending through the ball.

Don't try and hit the ball too hard or your won't give this iron play drill a chance to work - just swing the club nice and smoothly. Work up to a full power swing gradually, noting where you seem to break down.

Alistair Davies completes his iron drill

This drill can teach you how to stop early extending

3. Tailbone weight check

Feel your weight moving towards your back end and away from the ball to encourage your upper body to flex over. What this drill will help you to do is maintain flexion and posture throughout thew swing, which is crucial so far as ball striking is concerned. Keep practicing this drill and you'll develop some really useful 'feels'.

FAQs

Q: What is early extension in the golf swing?

A: Golf Monthly says... 90 per cent of golfers extend early - and it’s something you need to be aware of. It’s where the hips and pelvis move towards the ball in the downswing and we lose our posture angles. It leaves the arms with less room, so they can move to the right or simply collapse.

Q. Could this be why I shank the ball?

A: Golf Monthly says... It could be of the reasons, yes. It can bring this dreaded shot into play, while early extension will see some players really simply struggle to keep the ball on the course. If you’re going to make a successful shot you have to throw your hands and arms at the ball.

