6 Things To Consider Before A Custom Fitting

Buying new clubs usually means getting a custom fitting, but that also entails arming yourself with the correct information for the fitter.

Custom fittings find the equipment which best suits your style out on the golf course, but there are six things you should consider to put you in a better position to walk away with the right clubs for your game.

1. What is your playing ability?

If you’re just starting out in golf, you may not think that a custom fitting is right for you.

However, it is crucial for players of all abilities to be using clubs that offer as much help as possible.

Players that already have a low handicap should seriously consider a custom fitting because it will help to significantly develop their game through equipment specifically tailored to their preferences, style, and performance output.

2. What do you prefer to use?

In this instance you need to determine how consistent you are at centre striking with the club, and the speed at which you hit the ball, while also recognising what you prefer to look down on.

Traditionally an iron with a thin top line is better looking aesthetically, but it also requires a greater level of consistency to achieve the optimum performance.

Meanwhile, more forgiving clubs might not look as fantastic but they’ll better-suit more golfers.

Saying that, there really aren’t any bad-looking golf clubs these days thanks to the incredible work being done by the R&D teams.

Trying as many different shots as possible that you enjoy playing at the fitting means you can also provide the fitter with more feedback on the performance and feel of the equipment, to help them find the best option for you.

3. What is your shot shape like?

Telling the fitter what your shot shape is like will help them rectify any problem you may have, whether the ball is regularly hit from left to right, or vice-versa.

We all want to hit the ball as straight as possible, so by attempting to take out the left or right side of the course will help the fitter decide on the club that could specifically help with your shot shape.

4. Are you open to knowing you’ve might be using the wrong clubs?

Try to eliminate any preconceptions you might have about what clubs you need to be using, because fittings can uncover flaws in your game with the equipment you might previously have had.

Accept that the fitter is skilled in choosing the correct specs for your playing style, and be open to using something that is more comfortable, easier to play with, and improves your performance.

5. How often do you find the centre of the face?

If you’re inconsistent with hitting the ball from the centre of the club, then fitters can help by making minimal changes that could mean the difference between consistent centre ball striking.

The technology fitters have at their disposal can help them to make alterations to the length of club you need depending on your posture and stance too, which in turn will help you hit the ball in the centre more often than not.

6. Are you hitting the ball similar distances with different clubs?

Hitting the ball similar distances with different clubs means it’s likely that you have a gapping issue the fitter will enjoy fixing.

This relates to either not having enough speed, or enough consistency in centre striking, to hit the ball the distances it is intended for.

Consequently, be open to making the gaps within your set wider, and instead opt for clubs that will make your game more enjoyable, for example in hybrids or lower wedges.

