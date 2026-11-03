Decoding The Launch Monitor Data - Smash Factor, Launch Angle, Spin Rate And More Explained

Launch monitors have changed the way many PGA professionals teach. Coaches can still observe a great deal with the naked eye, but instant data reinforces their analysis and helps golfers better understand their swing dynamics.

If you’ve invested in your own launch monitor (there are plenty of affordable launch monitors on the market), you might have a fairly good sense of what some of the numbers mean when they're fed back to you immediately after you strike a shot.

Maybe not. Maybe you’re still learning. Maybe your local range has a TrackMan or Toptracer, and you want to know more about what all the data means (let’s be honest, some screens look a bit like an aeroplane dashboard).

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To help you understand the data, here’s a brief guide...

DISTANCE METRICS

Ball Speed

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

While this metric may seem self-explanatory, a high ball speed alone does not guarantee exceptional distance.

Quite simply, ball speed = clubhead speed x smash factor (see below).

A player can display plenty of clubhead speed and still produce moderate ball speed if they’re not finding the center of the clubface or the clubface is significantly open to the target.

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For context, at the time of writing, Aldrich Potgieter leads the way on the PGA Tour with an average ball speed of just over 190 mph. Yes, that's quick - don't expect to see numbers like that any time soon.

Clubhead Speed

Clubhead speed (swing speed) is measured just prior to the clubhead making contact with the golf ball (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clubhead speed is defined as the velocity of the clubhead at impact. More clubhead speed equates to more distance - but there is a caveat.

Clubhead speed only translates into more distance when it’s coupled with decent impact efficiency (see smash factor below).

The most forgiving drivers help boost speed and distance on off-center strikes, but you still want to find the center of the clubface to maximise your distance potential.

The average clubhead speed (also known as swing speed) on the PGA Tour is 116.92 mph.

Smash Factor

A smash factor of 1.39 suggests that the player has not found the center of the clubface (Image credit: MHopley)

This is the efficiency metric we alluded to above. Smash factor = ball speed / clubhead speed.

The maximum legal smash factor is 1.5, which means no conforming driver can produce speed greater than 1.5 times the clubhead speed.

However, sometimes, launch monitors show readings above this number due to measurement tolerances, ball compression, or atmospheric conditions.

Put simply, this doesn't mean PGA Tour players with smash factors just over 1.5 are playing with non-conforming drivers.

A driver smash factor under 1.4 typically indicates frequent off-center strikes.

Most golfers should be in the 1.43 to 1.45 range, although with irons you can expect this figure to be a little lower because the heads are less efficient at transferring energy.

When working with a PGA professional to boost your distance, they will often focus on your smash factor rather than just raw swing speed.

A lack of distance is not always a swing speed problem.

Carry Distance

It's crucial for course management that you know the carry distance for each club in your bag (Image credit: Getty Images)

No prizes on offer here. However, we should stress that the number is taken from the moment the ball lands on the ground.

There’s a little more guesswork with total distance, where you take into account roll, because variables such as slope and the ground conditions underfoot play a part.

Carry distance is the number that every golfer needs to know - that’s carry for every club in the bag.

Here’s another helpful tip: focus on your average carry distance rather than your longest when it comes to informing club selection - you won't always hit your Sunday best.

DIRECTION

Face Angle

Face angle is the horizontal direction the clubface is pointing at the moment of impact (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Face angle is the horizontal direction the clubface is pointing at the moment it strikes the ball. It’s a crucial metric, as it predominantly determines a golf ball’s initial starting direction.

For a right-handed golfer, if the clubface is closed, it will point to the left, and you’ll get a negative number. For example, -2 degrees.

Square would be zero (straight down your target line), and an open face would have a positive number, such as 3 degrees.

Face-to-path is the primary controller of curvature. We won't dive into too much detail on that here but essentially, the bigger the difference between your clubface and the direction the clubhead is moving, the more the ball will curve.

Club Path

Here you can see the club is traveling on an out-to-in path, which will promote a pull or a slice (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Do get yourself clued up on this, though.

Anyone who’s had a lesson before will have heard the terms swinging “out-to-in” or “in-to-out”, and this is typically the club path that the pro is referring to.

Are you hitting a slice? This could be because you are swinging out-to-in (swinging left for a right-handed golfer). Your club path will be a negative number.

In-to-out will be a positive number, meaning you are swinging to the right of the target line - and this typically creates a draw.

The higher the number away from zero, the more shape the ball will likely have in flight.

Ball Flight

Launch Angle

Club loft, ball position, swing speed, and angle of attack all directly impact launch angle (Image credit: Tom Lewis)

Launch angle refers to the angle at which the golf ball leaves the clubface relative to the ground.

It is a crucial metric to monitor closely. Club loft, ball position, swing speed, and angle of attack all directly impact your launch angle.

Think about someone with a really low ball flight: this can regularly result in the ball dropping short and landing in hazards before reaching the fairway.

Conversely, a ball launched at too high an angle will reach peak height too quickly and drop out of the sky too quickly, robbing you of distance, especially into the wind.

Spin Rate

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Measured in revolutions per minute (RPM), spin rate represents the total amount of rotation the golf ball experiences immediately following the strike.

A lot of club golfers spin their driver too much - as much as 4,000 RPM - which leads to a loss of distance (the PGA Tour average is currently just under 2,600 RPM).

Too little spin can also be detrimental. When a ball runs out of lift, you lose carry distance, and it’s difficult to control the trajectory.

Rather than focusing solely on minimizing spin, the primary objective during a custom driver fitting or a session with a PGA professional is to identify the ideal spin window tailored to your specific launch angle and ball speed.

Attack Angle

Note the downward attack angle with an iron (Image credit: Tom Miles)

This number shows whether you are hitting down or up on the golf ball.

A negative number means you are hitting down, and a positive number means you are hitting up.

For driver shots, aiming for a positive angle of attack is ideal; this helps lower spin while optimizing your launch to maximize carry distance.

We talk a lot about compressing iron shots. A descending blow creates ball-first contact and proper compression, which is why a negative reading is preferred when playing irons.

So that concludes our look at the launch monitor data metrics you need to know. Still confused? Leave a comment below and we'll get back to you.