If you were to draft a dream Scottish links itinerary on the back of a scorecard, chances are it would look like this: Royal Dornoch’s legendary championship course, the coastal brilliance of Nairn, and the modern drama of Castle Stuart at Cabot Highlands.

Now, those three heavyweights of the Scottish game are joining forces to launch what is shaping up to be one of the most lucrative and ambitious events on the UK calendar: the inaugural Highland Golf Links Women’s Pro-Am, scheduled for May 3–5, 2027.

This isn't just another date on the calendar, it’s an elevated, three-day escape. Blending fierce competition with a luxury retreat feel, it puts the pure fun of a women's golf weekend front and centre.

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Real Prestige, Real Stakes

Open to 36 teams of four (comprising three amateurs and one professional), the tournament carries a projected professional prize fund of roughly £12,000 for a full field. In the landscape of domestic women’s pro-ams, that’s a serious purse, making it one of the most lucrative women’s pro-ams of its kind in the UK.

For the amateurs teeing it up alongside them, the lure is obvious: three consecutive days tackling world-class layouts in pristine championship condition. Alongside the professional prize fund, teams will compete for significant prizes, with entry including welcome gifts, daily hospitality, nearest-the-pin competitions and amateur and professional sweeps.

(Image credit: Royal Dornoch)

The lineup speaks for itself:

Royal Dornoch (Championship Course): Consistently ranked inside the top five courses on the planet, with more than 400 years of golfing heritage carved into the dunes overlooking the Dornoch Firth.

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Nairn Golf Club: A masterclass in traditional seaside golf since 1887 and former host of the Curtis Cup, where every single outward hole hugs the shoreline of the Moray Firth.

Castle Stuart Golf Links: A four-time Scottish Open venue where wide fairways, sea views, and infinity greens create pure theatre.

Nairn Golf Club (Image credit: Will Scott)

Beyond The 18th Green

Where this event breaks away from the conventional tournament blueprint, however, is its conscious embrace of off-course culture.

“We wanted to create an event that felt like more than simply arriving, playing golf, and heading home,” explains Neil Hampton, General Manager at Royal Dornoch. “The chance to play Dornoch, Nairn, and Castle Stuart is obviously a massive draw, but the Highlands has so much more to offer. We want the women who come to experience the food, the people, the landscape, and everything that makes this corner of Scotland so special.”

That philosophy is woven into the entire week. Partnering with three of the region’s premier boutique hotels - Links House at Royal Dornoch, the Kingsmills Hotel, and Culloden House - the event is actively encouraging players to linger a little longer. The off-course menu reads more like a luxury lifestyle travel feature than a golf tournament itinerary:

Private tartan design sessions with Highland weaver Prickly Thistle

Heritage textile discoveries at Johnstons of Elgin

Wine tastings overlooking the River Ness and single-malt cocktails at Glen Ord Distillery

Cold-water sea dips and outdoor wood-fired saunas right on the Moray Firth for the brave

Castle Stuart 9th green and clubhouse (Image credit: The Loop)

The Details

When: May 3–5, 2027 (with optional Sunday practice rounds and a welcome drinks reception on May 2).

Format: 54-hole team Pro-Am (3 amateurs, 1 professional per team).

Field: Strictly limited to 36 teams.

Entry: £3,180 per team (£2,650 + VAT), inclusive of welcome gifts, daily hospitality, sweeps, and on-course competitions.

With women’s participation growing and an increasing appetite for bucket-list golf travel that delivers on quality without sacrificing atmosphere, the Highland Golf Links Women’s Pro-Am isn't just filling a date in the diary, it’s setting a high benchmark for what modern women’s golf events ought to look like.

For further information, visit Highland Golf Links