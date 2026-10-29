Scotland Is Getting A New Women’s Event Across 3 World-Class Links... And It’s Not Just About the Golf
Three iconic links courses, an eye-catching professional purse, and an itinerary designed to prove that the best golf trips happen both on and off the fairways
If you were to draft a dream Scottish links itinerary on the back of a scorecard, chances are it would look like this: Royal Dornoch’s legendary championship course, the coastal brilliance of Nairn, and the modern drama of Castle Stuart at Cabot Highlands.
Now, those three heavyweights of the Scottish game are joining forces to launch what is shaping up to be one of the most lucrative and ambitious events on the UK calendar: the inaugural Highland Golf Links Women’s Pro-Am, scheduled for May 3–5, 2027.
This isn't just another date on the calendar, it’s an elevated, three-day escape. Blending fierce competition with a luxury retreat feel, it puts the pure fun of a women's golf weekend front and centre.
Real Prestige, Real Stakes
Open to 36 teams of four (comprising three amateurs and one professional), the tournament carries a projected professional prize fund of roughly £12,000 for a full field. In the landscape of domestic women’s pro-ams, that’s a serious purse, making it one of the most lucrative women’s pro-ams of its kind in the UK.
For the amateurs teeing it up alongside them, the lure is obvious: three consecutive days tackling world-class layouts in pristine championship condition. Alongside the professional prize fund, teams will compete for significant prizes, with entry including welcome gifts, daily hospitality, nearest-the-pin competitions and amateur and professional sweeps.
The lineup speaks for itself:
Royal Dornoch (Championship Course): Consistently ranked inside the top five courses on the planet, with more than 400 years of golfing heritage carved into the dunes overlooking the Dornoch Firth.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Nairn Golf Club: A masterclass in traditional seaside golf since 1887 and former host of the Curtis Cup, where every single outward hole hugs the shoreline of the Moray Firth.
Castle Stuart Golf Links: A four-time Scottish Open venue where wide fairways, sea views, and infinity greens create pure theatre.
Beyond The 18th Green
Where this event breaks away from the conventional tournament blueprint, however, is its conscious embrace of off-course culture.
“We wanted to create an event that felt like more than simply arriving, playing golf, and heading home,” explains Neil Hampton, General Manager at Royal Dornoch. “The chance to play Dornoch, Nairn, and Castle Stuart is obviously a massive draw, but the Highlands has so much more to offer. We want the women who come to experience the food, the people, the landscape, and everything that makes this corner of Scotland so special.”
That philosophy is woven into the entire week. Partnering with three of the region’s premier boutique hotels - Links House at Royal Dornoch, the Kingsmills Hotel, and Culloden House - the event is actively encouraging players to linger a little longer. The off-course menu reads more like a luxury lifestyle travel feature than a golf tournament itinerary:
- Private tartan design sessions with Highland weaver Prickly Thistle
- Heritage textile discoveries at Johnstons of Elgin
- Wine tastings overlooking the River Ness and single-malt cocktails at Glen Ord Distillery
- Cold-water sea dips and outdoor wood-fired saunas right on the Moray Firth for the brave
The Details
When: May 3–5, 2027 (with optional Sunday practice rounds and a welcome drinks reception on May 2).
Format: 54-hole team Pro-Am (3 amateurs, 1 professional per team).
Field: Strictly limited to 36 teams.
Entry: £3,180 per team (£2,650 + VAT), inclusive of welcome gifts, daily hospitality, sweeps, and on-course competitions.
With women’s participation growing and an increasing appetite for bucket-list golf travel that delivers on quality without sacrificing atmosphere, the Highland Golf Links Women’s Pro-Am isn't just filling a date in the diary, it’s setting a high benchmark for what modern women’s golf events ought to look like.
For further information, visit Highland Golf Links
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.