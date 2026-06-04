Why I Have A Big Equipment Dilemma Before My Biggest Tournament Of The Year

After a lengthy wait the moment is nearly upon us... yes, I'm talking about the club championship.

Regarded as the most prestigious tournaments in the club's calendar, it's where the best players shine, with the competition giving you the chance to put your name on the coveted honors board.

Going into our 36-hole marathon this weekend I feel the same as ever, but there's a dilemma I am faced with, specifically around equipment.

As I write this piece, I am currently gaming a Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero putter, which was actually given to me in 2018 when I undertook work experience with Golf Monthly.

In the near decade I've had it in the bag, it's holed many putts and been through countless defining moments, including having two inches cut off of it and a 'gentle' tap that resulted in a slight bend.

Ironically, the 'strategic' bend from the moment of anger has actually helped, due to the fact the putter now sits with a slight forward press that really matches my set-up position.

So, you may wonder, Matt, what's the problem? The putter sounds like it's really working and, given you've had it for so long, why would you change it?

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Well, to give the short answer, it's the arrival of a new model... the TaylorMade Spider Tour X.

My current putter in action (Image credit: Future)

I've produced article after article about how the Spider Tour range has dominated on the professional circuits and, not so long ago, I was very kindly invited to undergo a driver, putter and golf ball fitting with TaylorMade.

For me, the new driver was a necessity and the old one needed to go. It was misbehaving and I was losing shots left-right-and-center.

My putter, however, is still performing well and, for me, I've always been under the mantra of if you find something you like, why change it?

Within minutes, though, I could see why the Spider Tour X was so well regarded. It just felt right in the hand, it swung freely without any deviation, the golf ball came off the face perfectly and rolled end-over-end.

McIlroy has used a TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter to claim his back-to-back Masters win (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a great experience but, I won't lie, it did feel like I was cheating on my current gamer.

I compare it to when you have a lazy day on the sofa. Yes, there's guilt when you're doing it, and it feels so wrong, but it also feels so right!

This led to a problem and, as I write this story on a Tuesday afternoon, the issue is only getting bigger.

Arriving over the weekend, the shiny, new Spider Tour X is sitting there staring at me.

The Cleveland, however, is standing in my golf bag, unaware that it could well be replaced prior to the biggest two days in its year.

The dilemma is do I keep my current putter in the bag for the championship, or do I replace it with the new one?

Like every new club you get, it's inevitable that you have a honeymoon period, but it's unlikely to happen in the week of the biggest event of my season.

Since the Spider is so different to my Cleveland, is it worth the risk of changing styles completely?

The new Spider in action (Image credit: TaylorMade)

Speaking to my fellow colleagues hasn't filled me with confidence either, as Jonny Leighfield sent me a link to a story he wrote last year, which features the title - 'I used a brand new putter in an important round - here's why i'll never do it again'.

Thanks for that Jonny!

My argument is that the new putter I have is fitted to my specs, but the downside is the differences of feel, weight etc - which are rather important aspects.

If it had been a standard Stableford or medal, then I wouldn't even think about it. The Spider would be in as quick as a flash.

For me, though, it's the club championship, the jewel in the crown, and that's why I think it's best to play it safe for this one weekend.

You will make an appearance Spider, just not for another few weeks...

Am I correct to do this, or would you change equipment prior to a big tournament? Let me know in the comments below!