How A Putter Change 10 Minutes Prior To His Tee Time Helped This Tour Pro Make A Big Move At The PGA Championship

Usually, an equipment change occurs prior to the start of the tournament but, in the case of Kristoffer Reitan, he opted to make a mid-event switch.

Claiming the Truist Championship last week, the recent PGA Tour winner made a snap decision to introduce a new putter to his bag just 10 minutes prior to his third round tee time at the PGA Championship.

Certainly, the risky move paid off, as the Norwegian fired a five-under 65 on Moving Day, making two eagles, three birdies and two bogeys around Aronimink Golf Club.

Crucially, for Reitan, his putting stats significantly improved on Saturday, as he gained 1.7 shots on the field and, prior to the final groups teeing off, ranked inside the top 10 for Strokes Gained: Putting.

“Ten minutes before my tee time I changed it (putter) actually. It didn’t feel like it was working, I wasn’t putting very good and couldn’t quite get a feel for it so I decided to go back to the old trusty," explained Reitan to the DP World Tour following his third round.

"It has a little bit of a different feel to it and softer on the face which is nice as I can be a little more aggressive on the quick greens. It was a little bit of a spontaneous decision.

"I've had that one for two and a half years, but it's only recently, well last week, that I actually put it in play. I may just have to keep changing putters every week!"

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Reitan had been using a Ping PLD Custom Ally Blue H for his first two rounds of the PGA Championship before changing on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

In April, Reitan switched to the Ping PLD Custom Ally Blue H, which was in the bag for his victory at Quail Hollow Club last week.

However, following two poor rounds on the greens at the PGA Championship, which saw him rank 86th and 130th in SG: Putting, Reitan went back to his trusty flatstick, the Ping Harwood from 2021.

In his set-up for his DP World Tour wins, it had been in Reitan's bag for some time, with it returning in Philadelphia.

Carding a five-under 65 on Saturday, Reitan went from three-over-par to two-under, putting him just outside the top 10 as the final wave teed off.