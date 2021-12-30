8 Problems Only Left-Handed Golfers Face
Dan Parker runs through the problems only left-handed golfers face.
By Sam Tremlett published
Around 5-7% of golfers are left-handed and they face a lot of problems, eight of which left-handed Dan Parker will go into here...
1. Getting hold of equipment
All left handed players will know, as much as retailers and brands try their hardest, there just isn't that much stock on left-handed equipment.
As such players like Dan have to order it and wait until it arrives most of the time.
Gloves are also the same here. Most pro shops will have lots of sizes for right-handed players but this is not usually the case for lefties.
2. No hand-me-down clubs
This is quite a niche problem but from our experience it is true as well. A lot of left-handed players don't really get hand-me-down clubs from their parents and grandparents because they may be right-handed.
This can be particularly difficult for beginner golfers as well because they may want to give the game a go without purchasing a full set, but don't have any clubs to try from their family or friends because they are a lefty.
3. People forgetting you're left-handed
This is particularly common on tee boxes where people often forget and stand right behind where a left-handed player may want to swing.
It takes a bit of time but as Dan says in the video above, right handers should do their best to remember left-handed players and therefore where to stand.
4. 'That was fortunate'
This links with the point above but Dan has been in many situations where he is near a tree and a playing partner has said he was fortunate to have a stance.
Unfortunately the playing partner has forgotten Dan is a left-handed player and actually has no shot whatsoever.
Whereas if he was right-handed he would have an unimpeded swing.
This is doubly frustrating because not only is Dan annoyed at the situation he has put himself in, but now he is wound up by his playing partner for forgetting again.
5. Overhanging Trees
Admittedly this can be a problem for right and left-handed players but Dan thinks it actually happens to lefties a lot more, especially if the player in question likes to fade the ball and is therefore as far left on the tee-box as possible.
6. 'Have a go with this'
Once again your right-handed playing partner has forgotten you are a lefty and offered you the chance to have a go with their brand new driver.
This is particularly frustrating because you may want to, but just can't.
7. Playing the ball out of right-handers footsteps
This often happens during the winter as we play more on mats. Because there are so few left-handed players this doesn't really happen to right-handed players but the other way around is so common it can be difficult to get a good lie on a mat.
8. Comparing to Phil Mickelson
For some reason many people immediately think your short-game will be as good as Phil Mickelson's because he is also left-handed.
Arguably there aren't many players in the history of the game who have had a short-game as good as his so that doesn't really seem fair, especially because left-handed golfers don't compare every right handers drive to Bryson DeChambeau's.
We hope you enjoyed this piece and if you are a left-handed golfer, make sure you take a look at some of our left-handed specific posts above as well.
