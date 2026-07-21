Can I Ground My Club On The Grassy, Sandy Lip Of A Bunker?
Are you allowed to ground your club on the grassy, sandy lip of a bunker? Is there a penalty for doing so?
Let’s start by getting another Rule clear – You are not allowed to ground your club behind your ball before playing a stroke if your ball is in a bunker.
Rule 12.2b(1) deals with instances where touching the sand in a bunker results in a penalty. One of those instances is touching the sand with a club in the area right in front or right behind the ball.
That means if you ground your club in the sand behind the ball in a bunker, even if you touch the sand as you take the club away on your backswing, you have broken Rule 12.2b(1) and will receive the general penalty of two shots in stroke play or loss of hole in match play.
You are not allowed to ground your club in a bunker, but what about on the lip of the bunker?
Let’s start with the definition of bunker in the Rules. In the definitions, a bunker is “a specially prepared area of sand, which is often a hollow from which turf or soil was removed."
The definitions go on to say which areas are not part of a bunker. The first of these is – “A lip, wall or face at the edge of a prepared area and consisting of soil, grass, stacked turf or artificial materials.”
So, if your ball is on the lip, it is not in the bunker. But, according to Rule 12.1, your ball is in the bunker if any part of it touches sand on the ground inside the edge of the bunker.
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If then, your ball is only partially on the lip but half of it is actually within the bunker, your ball is deemed as being in the bunker. In that instance, you cannot ground the club behind the ball.
If your ball is completely on the lip – if no part of it is touching sand within the edge of the bunker – then it is in the general area and you would be able to ground the club behind the ball.
But what if the lip of the bunker is sandy from sand that has been shifted from the bunker by play or footfall? Does that prevent you from being allowed to ground the club?
To answer that, we need to go back to the definitions and the list of things that are not part of a bunker. In there you will find – “sand that spilled over or is outside the edge of a prepared area” is not part of a bunker.
If your ball is completely on the grassy lip of a bunker and it’s sandy with sand that has spilled over from the bunker – it is classed as being in the general area and you can ground your club.
So, can you ground your club on the grassy, sandy lip of a bunker? Yes – as long as no part of your ball is touching the sand within the edge of the bunker, you are in the general area and can ground the club.
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Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
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He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
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