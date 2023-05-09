DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Guaranteed on the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship
Claim the DraftKings promo code today and you will bet $5, win $150 guaranteed on the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship.
It is the week before the PGA Championship, which means we inevitably have a weaker field here in Texas this week, but DraftKings Sportsbook is giving you 150 reasons to be excited about the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship.
That is because, with the DraftKings promo code, you can bet $5, win $150 guaranteed on your chosen golfer this week!
With Jordan Spieth a pre-tournament withdrawal, all eyes will be on Scottie Scheffler, but will the heavy favorite succeed in Texas this week? If you think so, place your $5 wager on him now and you will boost him to 30-1 and guarantee a win, with the DraftKings promo code.
Tyrrell Hatton, Joohyung Kim, Jason Day, and Hideki Matsuyama will also have their followers this week, and you can bet $5, win $150 on them to win as well, with the DraftKings promo code.
CLICK HERE to claim this epic bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code now, and lock in a $150 bonus on top of any initial winnings, at the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship!
How To Claim a Guaranteed $150 Bonus at the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship
Here are the simple steps you need to follow, in order to bet $5, win $150 guaranteed at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Championship.
1) CLICK HERE or on the "Win $150 Now" button below
2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration
3) Deposit at least $5 into your new account
4) Bet $5 on your favorite outright at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson Championship
5) Secure an instant $150 bonus on your first $5 Byron Nelson bet and also keep any profits from your initial wager, thanks to the DraftKings promo code
Win $150 Guaranteed at This Week's AT&T Byron Nelson Championhip With DraftKings
Scottie Scheffler was already a +500 favorite to win when Jordan Spieth was in the field, but now Spieth is out, Scheffler is now just +360 to win this event! Those odds are typically unheard of in a PGA Tour event, but with a relatively weak field, it makes sense this week.
The good news is, with the DraftKings promo code you can boost Scheffler to +3000 if you do want to bet the Texas resident at a home event.
With Spieth now out, the odds have come crashing down for others at DraftKings, as well, so you will want to claim this DraftKings promo code to boost the odds on the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Jason Day, Joohyung (Tom) Kim, and Hideki Matsuyama. Remember, you can bet $5, win $150 guaranteed on any of these golfers, with this jaw-dropping DraftKings promo code.
If you prefer the idea of backing a longshot this week in Texas, then claim the DraftKings promo code and lock in a guaranteed $150 bonus on top of any winnings you may or may not receive by betting a longshot.
AT&T Byron Nelson Championship Odds: Who are the Favorites in Texas?
Have you claimed your DraftKings promo code, and are now ready to make your pick? Then check out the top of the odds board below, to see who DraftKings Sportsbook expects to play well this week.
- Scottie Scheffler +360
- Tyrrell Hatton +1200
- Jason Day +1400
- Tom Kim +1600
- Hideki Matsuyama +2000
- K.H. Lee +2200
- Matt Kuchar +2500
So do not proceed with betting on the Byron Nelson Championship without first signing up for a new account at DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can secure a $150 bonus thanks to the DraftKings promo code.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
