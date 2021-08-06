St Andrews is widely recognised as the home of golf, but here's why Kent is the home of Championship golf

Why Kent Is The Home Of Championship Golf This Summer

The Old Course at St Andrews is considered by many as the ‘Home of Golf’, because the sport was first played there in the fifteenth century, and has now hosted The Open 29 times.

However, Kent is stealing that crown, or for this summer, at least.

Having hosted Open Qualifying and The Open at Royal St George’s, plus the upcoming European Tour Cazoo Classic at The London Club, Kent has established itself as the home of Championship golf in the UK this summer.

Royal St George’s, located in Sandwich, was the spectacular venue for the 149th Open Championship, where Collin Morikawa shot for victory on the east coast of Kent.

The famous links hosted the world’s oldest golf Major for the 15th time.

The Open returned to Sandwich after a decade after Darren Clarke’s incredible 2011 triumph and provided a spectacular event set on the backdrop of the English Channel.

Also among the Partner Clubs of Visit Kent are Prince’s and The London Club, both prestigious golfing venues that boost Kent’s acclaim as the home of Championship golf in the UK this summer.

The London Club, located 20 miles south-east of London in Ash, will host the European Tour’s Cazoo Classic in mid-August, just a month after the game’s biggest golfers visited Royal St George’s for the year’s final men’s Major.

It has hosted numerous tournaments on the European Tour before including the 2014 World Match Play Championship and the 2008 and 2009 European Opens.

Prince’s Golf Club also hosted world-class action this summer with the Open Championship Regional and Final qualifying.

It is located immediately adjacent to Royal St George’s and is a 27-hole links course, divided into three nine-hole loops named Shore, Dunes, and Himalayas.

Prince’s hosted The Open in 1932, when Gene Sarazen won by five to win the Claret Jug for the first and only time in his esteemed career.

The club also entered the Golf Monthly UK and Ireland Top 100 Courses list this year after some incredible re-design work from Mackenzie and Ebert.