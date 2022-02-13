Winterfield Golf Club Course Review

GF £30 Mon-Fri, £34 Weekend

Par 65, 5,142 yards

Slope 103

GM Verdict A course to test your short game and fairway woods at the same time as putting a huge smile on your face

Favourite Hole The par-3 14th, The Point, 202 scary yards packed with wow-factor

On the eastern side of East Lothian and just a mile or so round the corner from Dunbar Golf Club, Winterfield is a terrific alternative with many appealing elements, especially the views. If you like a testing par 3, then it would be hard to think of a course with more. No fewer than 6 of the 8 are over 200 yards, and I would go as far to say that two of them are world-class.

FRONT NINE

The opening hole, a super-tough par 3 over the valley that plays like a par 4 (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Talking of tough par 3s, then Winterfield has one of the most difficult opening holes in golf. Maybe THE most difficult. 228 yards may not sound too bad, but you play from an elevated tee over a large expanse of cut grass way below you to a green on the opposite side that is just as elevated. And it’s your first shot of the day! Many will play this as a par 4 with a lay-up and what may then be a blind pitch.

A view over the fifth green to the first, with Fife lurking in the mist over the Firth (Image credit: Rob Smith)

After such a start, it comes as some relief that the next few holes are substantially more forgiving. Five two-shotters are punctuated by the shortest hole on the course at the 4th, the best of these being the SI1 7th which runs from right to left to a sloping green.

The ninth is another very long par 3, 225 yards from the yellows (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The front nine closes with two more very strong par 3s, each of them pretty much maximum distance. An excellent strength in their design is that for higher handicappers, they can effectively be played as a par 4 as happily there safe areas short of the green.

BACK NINE

The eleventh is the last of four very tough par 3s in succession (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Crossing the entrance drive to the back nine, the fun and thrills really take off beginning with two more ‘short’ holes, 211 and 188 yards from the white tees. The views also really open up on the back nine, all of the way to the end.

The drive and pitch twelfth heads back towards the town (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The 12th is a short and attractive par 4 back into the western corner of the course, and the 13th is a much tougher two-shotter that leads you to Winterfield’s most thrilling hole.

Worthy of a place on the finest seaside courses in the world. the par-3 fourteenth (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The 14th is a very full 202 yards from the white tee and just 10 yards shorter from the yellow. It is a sublime par 3, but you also need to hope that the public footpath that borders it on the beach side is empty ! Bass Rock looms large out in the Firth, and this is a hole that would warrant the green fee on its own.

The fifteenth, Blocks, is the final long par 3 (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Playing in the opposite direction along the other side of the promontory, the 15 th is another cracking short hole, this one overlooked by the imposing clubhouse.

Looking eastward over the sixteenth green towards the cliffs (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The 16th is another par 4 of no great length played to a green that again boasts a wonderful position out on the point. It is worth taking just a moment to soak in the views and setting before you head back up the hill via the only par 5 on the course.

The closing hole, St Margarets, is a short par 4 that may well yield a birdie finish (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The 18th is much more parklandy in nature, and none the worse for that, back beside the entrance road to the clubhouse.

Winterfield is an informal and very welcoming club with a course that delivers a huge amount of fun for a modest outlay. It’s a great place to practise, to restore confidence, to experiment, and most of all, to have fun. As the shortest 18-holer along Scotland’s Golf Coast, Winterfield more than delivers in every golfing department and is worthy of far greater renown. I loved it and would recommend a game to anyone who enjoys unstuffy, photogenic golf.