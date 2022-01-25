Reddish Vale Golf Club Course Review

The feast of golf at Reddish Vale Golf Club is just five miles from Manchester city centre and enormous fun

Reddish Vale Golf Club - Hole 6
The tough and long par-3 sixth with the river running all the way along the left
(Image credit: Reddish Vale Golf Club)
Reddish Vale Golf Club Course Review
GF Round: £40wd, £45we; Day: £45wd, £55we
Par 69, 6,092 yards
Slope 130
GM Verdict An undulating course by the river, choc-a-bloc with character and originality
Favourite Hole The long par-3 6th with its flighted descent down to the green beside the river

Situated just five miles to the south-east of the city centre, Reddish Vale was formed in 1912. Its forward-thinking founding fathers invited Alister MacKenzie, then captain at Alwoodley near Leeds, to come and design their course for them. This was some 20 years before he went on to design Augusta National.

Reddish Vale Golf Club - Hole 4

The 166-yard par-3 fourth at the northern end of the course

(Image credit: Reddish Vale Golf Club)

The course is bisected by the River Tame and opens with a fairly compact loop of five holes that returns to the clubhouse. A stiff opening two-shotter, a medium and a short par 4 at 3 and 5, and a pair of par 3s ease you into a very entertaining round.

Reddish Vale Golf Club - Hole 5

The approach to the short par-4 fifth hole as you return to the clubhouse

(Image credit: Reddish Vale Golf Club )

You then head out into the main body of the course via a really testing long par 3, well over 200 yards from all tees and justifiably SI4. It plays alongside the river making left a no-go zone, and is also very well bunkered. Next comes the longest hole on the course, and the front nine concludes with another strong par 4 and then shortest hole at just 137 yards.

Reddish Vale Golf Club - Hole 16

The river skirts and then runs behind the green at the sixteenth

(Image credit: Reddish Vale Golf Club)

Reddish Vale Golf Club - Hole 17

As well as bordering the River Tame, there is a ditch to cross on the approach to the penultimate hole

(Image credit: Reddish Vale Golf Club)

The back nine is even more varied and characterful, and there are two super-tough par 4s at the 11th and 13th with the latter played along a narrowing fairway to a green hidden away in the trees. The 16th is another very interesting hole, running tight by the river.

Unusually, the 16th actually shares its fairway with the 17th, a strong par 4 played to a beautifully-sited green between the river and hillside.

Reddish Vale Golf Club - Hole 18

The closing green sits way above the fairway and is overlooked by the clubhouse

(Image credit: Reddish Vale Golf Club)

Save some energy for the climb up to the final green as it’s quite a rise up from the fairway on this 353-yard hole.

Although it is not so well known, Reddish Vale sits right up there among the best golf courses in Cheshire and is bound to please with its endless variety, its originality and its natural beauty. The green fee here represents great value, and this undulating course will please all golfers looking for something a little different where pleasure is to the fore.

