Reddish Vale Golf Club Course Review
The feast of golf at Reddish Vale Golf Club is just five miles from Manchester city centre and enormous fun
GF Round: £40wd, £45we; Day: £45wd, £55we
Par 69, 6,092 yards
Slope 130
GM Verdict An undulating course by the river, choc-a-bloc with character and originality
Favourite Hole The long par-3 6th with its flighted descent down to the green beside the river
Situated just five miles to the south-east of the city centre, Reddish Vale was formed in 1912. Its forward-thinking founding fathers invited Alister MacKenzie, then captain at Alwoodley near Leeds, to come and design their course for them. This was some 20 years before he went on to design Augusta National.
The course is bisected by the River Tame and opens with a fairly compact loop of five holes that returns to the clubhouse. A stiff opening two-shotter, a medium and a short par 4 at 3 and 5, and a pair of par 3s ease you into a very entertaining round.
You then head out into the main body of the course via a really testing long par 3, well over 200 yards from all tees and justifiably SI4. It plays alongside the river making left a no-go zone, and is also very well bunkered. Next comes the longest hole on the course, and the front nine concludes with another strong par 4 and then shortest hole at just 137 yards.
The back nine is even more varied and characterful, and there are two super-tough par 4s at the 11th and 13th with the latter played along a narrowing fairway to a green hidden away in the trees. The 16th is another very interesting hole, running tight by the river.
Unusually, the 16th actually shares its fairway with the 17th, a strong par 4 played to a beautifully-sited green between the river and hillside.
Save some energy for the climb up to the final green as it’s quite a rise up from the fairway on this 353-yard hole.
Although it is not so well known, Reddish Vale sits right up there among the best golf courses in Cheshire and is bound to please with its endless variety, its originality and its natural beauty. The green fee here represents great value, and this undulating course will please all golfers looking for something a little different where pleasure is to the fore.
Rob Smith has been playing golf for over 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012 specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played well over 1,100 courses in almost 50 countries. Since travel restarted in May 2021, he has played around 80 different courses, more than 40 for the first time. This includes 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of his main roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but 10. Rob is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com
