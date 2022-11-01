Our Golf Course Guru Picks 5 On His 2023 Hit List

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

One of the great privileges of helping to oversee the Golf Monthly Top 100 and Next 100 rankings and write about golf courses is that I get to visit and play new courses all of the time. Almost five years ago I passed the 1,000 worldwide milestone, since when I have managed to add another 175 to my tally despite the pandemic and resulting travel restrictions and difficulties.

I am looking forward to venturing a bit further in 2023, and have been thinking about the five courses that are missing from my CV which I am most keen to play.

The par-4 tenth with its rugged bunkering at Rosapenna, St Patricks Links (Image credit: Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort)

Location Rosapenna, County Donegal

Rosapenna, County Donegal Founded 1891

1891 Architect Tom Doak

Tom Doak GF Round €200 (2023)

Round €200 (2023) Par 71, 6,490 yards

71, 6,490 yards Contact Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort (opens in new tab)

When I was last at Rosapenna, way too long ago, I very much enjoyed playing the Sandy Hills Links their with director of golf, Frank Casey Junior. I remember him pointing out the dunescape immediately adjacent and explaining that they hoped in time to revive an on-off project to create a stunning new links.

That time has now come, and the new Rosapenna, St Patrick’s Links opened for play last Summer having been designed by Tom Doak.

The fourth hole on the spectacular new Tom Doak design at Rosapenna, St Patrick’s Links (Image credit: Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort)

While it is undoubtedly still very new and will naturally take some bedding in, one thing that seems to have been agreed on by all who have visited, is that it is a magical site with brilliant routing and plenty of wow-factor. I cannot wait!

Portsalon

An aerial view of the beautifully-sited Pat Ruddy re-design at Portsalon (Image credit: Portsalon Golf Club)

Location Portsalon, County Donegal

Portsalon, County Donegal Founded 1891

1891 Architect Charles Thompson, Pat Ruddy

Charles Thompson, Pat Ruddy GF Round from €120

Round from €120 Par 72, 6,642 yards

72, 6,642 yards Contact Portsalon Golf Club (opens in new tab)

If I am heading to Rosapenna, it would be mad to miss out on finally playing Portsalon which has been on my radar for years. It benefited from a substantial Pat Ruddy redesign in 2000, since when former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley has been involved. Indeed, I was lucky enough to speak with him about this last year, and it whetted my appetite even more.

Looking back over the superb second hole at Portsalon (Image credit: Portsalon Golf Club)

This hugely entertaining links offers an exciting and challenging journey through the sandhills. The opening holes hug the shoreline, with the par-4 2nd over the beach and then across a stream a thrilling highlight. It is not heavily bunkered, but nor does it need to be; there is challenge enough in this varied and engaging course. I suspect I may need to take a few spare Titleists!

Mullion

The back nine at Mullion opens with an exciting par 4 where you must not go right! (Image credit: Mullion Golf Club)

Location Mullion

Mullion Founded 1895

1895 Architect William Sich

William Sich GF Round £75

Round £75 Par 70, 6,053 yards

70, 6,053 yards Contact Mullion Golf Club (opens in new tab)

I was last away playing some of the best golf courses in Cornwall three years ago, and was really looking forward to playing 36 at Mullion on the final day. Constant overnight rain continued as I journeyed ever closer with my three friends, and it was still throwing it down when we arrived. It was also very windy, and despite our over-optimistic comments that it looked to be brightening up, it never did! Sadly, we retreated back to base without a ball being hit.

A beautiful sunset over the third, and below it the fourteenth, greens at Mullion (Image credit: Mullion Golf Club)

Mainland England’s most southerly course is blessed with an idyllic and remote location that makes it a haven of peace and beauty. From the clubhouse, when it is dry(!), you wend your way in ever-changing directions along, up and down the gentle slopes towards the cliff’s edge. There are several stand-out holes such as the picture-perfect 10th, and the outstanding views dominate and keep the golfer alert and interested all the way.

Read full Mullion Golf Club course review

The front nine at St Annes Old Links concludes with a short hole to a punchbowl green (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Location Lytham St Annes

Lytham St Annes Founded 1901

1901 Architect George Lowe, Sandy Herd

George Lowe, Sandy Herd GF Round £93 Mon-Fri

Round £93 Mon-Fri Par 72, 6,631 yards

72, 6,631 yards Contact St Annes Old Links Golf Club (opens in new tab)

I was lucky enough to make two trips to England’s golf coast this Summer, with highlights including Royal Birkdale, Hillside and Southport & Ainsdale. Such is the strength in depth in this area, that there is never enough time to play all the courses you would like to, and for that reason, this superb links is one of a few in the Golf Monthly Next 100 courses still missing from my CV.

Looking back down the par-4 fifteenth at the far end of the course (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Although it is definitely one of the best golf courses in Lancashire, I think it would be far better-known were it not surrounded by so many world-famous names. It’s a very strong test of golf that is capable of challenging the best players while happily still catering for more modest golfers such as me. The very attractive par 3 that closes the front nine involves an encounter with no fewer than eight bunkers with four guarding the entrance. This is said to be the signature hole, but I am sure the course has many other highlights too.

The par-4 seventh at Murcar Links is an excellent two-shotter played through the dunes (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Location Aberdeen

Aberdeen Founded 1909

1909 Architect Archie Simpson, James Braid

Archie Simpson, James Braid GF Round £130 Mon-Fri, £150 Weekend

Round £130 Mon-Fri, £150 Weekend Par 71, 6,516 yards

71, 6,516 yards Contact Murcar Links Golf Club (opens in new tab)

To say that I have something against Murcar Links would be wrong, but this superb, championship links did me a grave disservice when it was a new entry in the Golf Monthly Top 100 in 2017-18. Before that point, I was able to boast that I had played all 100 courses - now it was a mere 99! Despite my best intentions, and certainly not aided by Covid, I have failed to make it back up to Aberdeen and so am extremely keen to put that right.

Black Dog, the short par-4 ninth at Murcar Links (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Murcar Links is adjacent to Royal Aberdeen… indeed so adjacent that an overhit approach on the 3rd hole could take you onto the 10th tee next door. Designed by Archie Simpson, who was both professional and head greenkeeper at Royal Aberdeen, there were subsequent changes by James Braid and George Smith. It is a fabulous and traditional links with elevated tees, gorse and wide views out to sea. Perhaps, and dare I say hopefully, it is a shade more forgiving than its neighbour. Scoring is said to be dependent upon how well you manage the tough par 4s, and I am really looking forward to finding this out for myself.

Read full Murcar Links Golf Club course review

Whether I make it to all five will of course depend on a great many things. Happily, as I hope you agree, one of the great joys for the travelling golfer is planning and anticipating journeys such as these. I have very high hopes of my five selections and I cannot wait to play them all.