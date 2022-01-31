Mullion Golf Club Course Review
Mullion Golf Club is home to England's most southerly golf course, laid out over the clifftops not far from Lizard Point in Cornwall
GF Day: £48; Twilight: £30
Par 69, 5,832 yards
Slope 123
GM Verdict – A dramatic clifftop and beachside setting awaits you at England’s most southerly course not far from Lizard Point in Cornwall.
Favourite Hole – The par-4 10th, which drops steeply down via a generous fairway before testing you fully on the approach courtesy of a deep hollow short-right of the green.
Mullion Golf Club, just five miles north of Lizard Point in Cornwall, is home to England’s most southerly golf course, blessed with an idyllic and remote location. If you’re looking for a short hidden gem golfing break, then a trip to play here and at West Cornwall Golf Club, half an hour north-west near St Ives, should be on your shortlist. Throw in the best golf courses in Cornwall a little further north-east at Trevose and St Enodoc, and you have all you need for a fun and challenging longer break.
From the clubhouse, you wend your way in ever-changing directions along, up and down slopes both gentle and steep towards the cliff edge, and at times get pretty much down to beach level at Gunwalloe Church Cove midway through the front nine, where part of St Winaloe’s Church dates back to the 13th century.
As at West Cornwall, you start on a par 3 (of similar length), before crossing back over that hole on the 2nd and then heading down to the cliffs for the first time on the 3rd. A ridge then mostly obscures the green on the 5th before the tempting 6th hole plunges down dramatically with OOB awaiting anything pushed right.
The 7th is then a fine but testing par 4 along the bottom with marshland OOB right, followed by a short, well-bunkered par 3, which is mercifully blessed with a concave green that may come to the assistance of minor miscues. After climbing steeply on the par-5 9th you then descend to the edge of the beach once more on the excellent 10th where a deep hollow awaits anything short and right. Glance away to your right from here, for this used to be the green on the second of consecutive par 3s along the beach playing straight over that deep gully.
After climbing again quite steeply on 12, the remainder of the back nine plays mostly over the higher ground, with another mouth-watering prospect in the short par-4 14th, which doglegs gently left against the slope back down to the cliff edge. You then walk back even closer to tee off on the 15th. Mullion is just a magical place to play golf, where the views on a fine day are hard to beat.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and even instruction despite his own somewhat iffy swing (he knows how to do it, but just can't do it himself). He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 89 of the Next 100. He has played well over 900 courses worldwide in 35 countries, but put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content. On his first trip to Abu Dhabi a decade ago he foolishly asked Paul Casey what sort of a record he had around the course there. "Well, I've won it twice if that's what you mean!" came the reply...
Jezz can be contact via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
