Mullion Golf Club Course Review

GF Day: £48; Twilight: £30

Par 69, 5,832 yards

Slope 123

GM Verdict – A dramatic clifftop and beachside setting awaits you at England’s most southerly course not far from Lizard Point in Cornwall.

Favourite Hole – The par-4 10th, which drops steeply down via a generous fairway before testing you fully on the approach courtesy of a deep hollow short-right of the green.

You first get close to the cliffs at Mullion on the 3rd hole (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, www.golfworking.co.uk)

Mullion Golf Club, just five miles north of Lizard Point in Cornwall, is home to England’s most southerly golf course, blessed with an idyllic and remote location. If you’re looking for a short hidden gem golfing break, then a trip to play here and at West Cornwall Golf Club, half an hour north-west near St Ives, should be on your shortlist. Throw in the best golf courses in Cornwall a little further north-east at Trevose and St Enodoc, and you have all you need for a fun and challenging longer break.

The 8th green with St Winaloe's Church in the background (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

From the clubhouse, you wend your way in ever-changing directions along, up and down slopes both gentle and steep towards the cliff edge, and at times get pretty much down to beach level at Gunwalloe Church Cove midway through the front nine, where part of St Winaloe’s Church dates back to the 13th century.

As at West Cornwall, you start on a par 3 (of similar length), before crossing back over that hole on the 2nd and then heading down to the cliffs for the first time on the 3rd. A ridge then mostly obscures the green on the 5th before the tempting 6th hole plunges down dramatically with OOB awaiting anything pushed right.

The approach to the 10th green from the player's perspective (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, www.golfworking.co.uk)

The 7th is then a fine but testing par 4 along the bottom with marshland OOB right, followed by a short, well-bunkered par 3, which is mercifully blessed with a concave green that may come to the assistance of minor miscues. After climbing steeply on the par-5 9th you then descend to the edge of the beach once more on the excellent 10th where a deep hollow awaits anything short and right. Glance away to your right from here, for this used to be the green on the second of consecutive par 3s along the beach playing straight over that deep gully.

Your final visit to the cliff edge comes on the 14th hole (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, www.golfworking.co.uk)

After climbing again quite steeply on 12, the remainder of the back nine plays mostly over the higher ground, with another mouth-watering prospect in the short par-4 14th, which doglegs gently left against the slope back down to the cliff edge. You then walk back even closer to tee off on the 15th. Mullion is just a magical place to play golf, where the views on a fine day are hard to beat.