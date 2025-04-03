Five Fabulous Scottish Courses You May Not Know
Alongside the nation’s global superstars, there are many extremely strong but slightly less famous courses often missed by touring golfers
Scotland’s Open Championship venues very rightly attract golfers from all over the world. There are also many big names in the Golf Monthly Top 100 that are just as well known such as Gleneagles and Royal Dornoch. Look a little further, into the Next 100, and you will discover a terrific mixture of fascinating but less well-known courses such as these five beauties.
Spey Valley
Running over a glorious expanse of heathland close to the ski resort of Aviemore, this top quality and gently undulating layout was designed by Dave Thomas, twice a runner-up in the Open Championship. It opened for play in 2006, and is blessed with the most fabulous scenery with mountain views, water, magnificent pine and heather all the way.
Though not really in play, it flanks the western side of the River Spey. As testing as it is enjoyable, it is a genuine championship test that has hosted several professional events. There is something of a constitutional from the 1st green to the 2nd tee, but the reward is substantially more than worth the effort.
- GF: 18 holes £115wd, £135we
- W: macdonaldhotels.co.uk/aviemore/see-and-do/activities/golfing
The Duke’s Course - St Andrews
This close to The Old Course and the home of golf, there can sometimes be a little sniffiness about anything other than true, traditional links. A couple of miles inland and up in the hills, the Duke’s Course is a refreshing and welcome contrast. Coincidentally designed by the man who beat Dave Thomas in a 36-hole play-off for the 1958 Open, Peter Thomson, it opened 30 years ago.
It has received regular investment and upgrades including a new irrigation and drainage system in the last year. There are excellent far-reaching views over the town and out to sea, and the course is defined by its distinctive and attractive bunkering.
- GF: 18 holes £220 inc buggy & halfway house selection
- W: oldcoursehotel.co.uk/golf/the-dukes
Boat of Garten
This unusually named club, derived from the ferry that crossed the Spey, boasts one of the finest and most natural inland courses in Scotland. Dating back to 1898, it was effectively the great James Braid who designed this idyllic and rural journey through the Cairngorms countryside. It was he who transformed it into a full eighteen holes back in 1930.
Less than 5,900 yards from the back tees, don’t let anyone tell you it is anything but a proper test, full of subtle challenge. The air is clean and fresh, the turf is crisp, and there is beauty and interest all the way.
- GF: 18 holes £80-£100
- W: boatgolf.com
Panmure
This first-class and historic golf club dates back to 1845 and its course is just inland from the railway line that would have been instrumental in its foundation. There is a slightly unusual configuration with the opening three and finishing three holes running out and back along a narrower strip of land. The course then opens out onto a much broader, linksy landscape.
This is a genuine championship test kept in tip-top order with greens that are frequently among the best you will find anywhere. Evidence of this is that the course was used to co-host the Amateur Championship in 2015 alongside neighbouring Carnoustie.
- GF: 18 holes £190 (£145 if UK golf club member)
- W: panmuregolfclub.co.uk
Southerness
Designed by Philip MacKenzie Ross just after WWII, the man responsible for the original Ailsa Course at Turnberry, Southerness is currently working with Sam Cooper on a variety of bunker renovations and design improvements. It runs over an easy walking and beautiful parcel of linksland set between the sea and brooding fells, on the southern coast on the opposite side of the Solway Firth to Silloth.
It’s a demanding card with no fewer than eight par 4s in excess of 400 yards, the loveliest of which is the 12th which works its way from left to right down to the shore.
- GF: 18 holes £100
- W: southernessgolfclub.com
Rob has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played approaching 1,250 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 78, exactly half of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and two in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 15. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
