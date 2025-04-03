Five Fabulous Scottish Courses You May Not Know

Scotland’s Open Championship venues very rightly attract golfers from all over the world. There are also many big names in the Golf Monthly Top 100 that are just as well known such as Gleneagles and Royal Dornoch. Look a little further, into the Next 100, and you will discover a terrific mixture of fascinating but less well-known courses such as these five beauties.

Spey Valley

The par-4 seventh, Carn Dearg, is a beautiful but testing par 4 (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Running over a glorious expanse of heathland close to the ski resort of Aviemore, this top quality and gently undulating layout was designed by Dave Thomas, twice a runner-up in the Open Championship. It opened for play in 2006, and is blessed with the most fabulous scenery with mountain views, water, magnificent pine and heather all the way.

At 229 yards from the very back, Loch Meghan is the final par 3 on the course (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Though not really in play, it flanks the western side of the River Spey. As testing as it is enjoyable, it is a genuine championship test that has hosted several professional events. There is something of a constitutional from the 1st green to the 2nd tee, but the reward is substantially more than worth the effort.

GF: 18 holes £115wd, £135we

W: macdonaldhotels.co.uk/aviemore/see-and-do/activities/golfing

The Duke’s Course - St Andrews

Surrounded by bold bunkering, the eighth on the Duke's Course is a fine par 3 (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

This close to The Old Course and the home of golf, there can sometimes be a little sniffiness about anything other than true, traditional links. A couple of miles inland and up in the hills, the Duke’s Course is a refreshing and welcome contrast. Coincidentally designed by the man who beat Dave Thomas in a 36-hole play-off for the 1958 Open, Peter Thomson, it opened 30 years ago.

Stretching to 424 yards, Braw View is the par-4 thirteenth (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

It has received regular investment and upgrades including a new irrigation and drainage system in the last year. There are excellent far-reaching views over the town and out to sea, and the course is defined by its distinctive and attractive bunkering.

GF: 18 holes £220 inc buggy & halfway house selection

W: oldcoursehotel.co.uk/golf/the-dukes

Boat of Garten

The rumpled turf at Boat of Garten runs through pine (Image credit: Getty Images)

This unusually named club, derived from the ferry that crossed the Spey, boasts one of the finest and most natural inland courses in Scotland. Dating back to 1898, it was effectively the great James Braid who designed this idyllic and rural journey through the Cairngorms countryside. It was he who transformed it into a full eighteen holes back in 1930.

In the heart of the Cairngorms, the second hole is one of many lovely par 4s (Image credit: Getty Images)

Less than 5,900 yards from the back tees, don’t let anyone tell you it is anything but a proper test, full of subtle challenge. The air is clean and fresh, the turf is crisp, and there is beauty and interest all the way.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GF: 18 holes £80-£100

W: boatgolf.com

Panmure

Hogan, the par-4 sixth, is the toughest hole on the card at Panmure (Image credit: Getty Images)

This first-class and historic golf club dates back to 1845 and its course is just inland from the railway line that would have been instrumental in its foundation. There is a slightly unusual configuration with the opening three and finishing three holes running out and back along a narrower strip of land. The course then opens out onto a much broader, linksy landscape.

The short ninth must carry no-man's-land to a tricky, sloping green (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a genuine championship test kept in tip-top order with greens that are frequently among the best you will find anywhere. Evidence of this is that the course was used to co-host the Amateur Championship in 2015 alongside neighbouring Carnoustie.

GF: 18 holes £190 (£145 if UK golf club member)

W: panmuregolfclub.co.uk

Southerness

Looking back down the par-4 eleventh at Southerness (Image credit: Getty Images)

Designed by Philip MacKenzie Ross just after WWII, the man responsible for the original Ailsa Course at Turnberry, Southerness is currently working with Sam Cooper on a variety of bunker renovations and design improvements. It runs over an easy walking and beautiful parcel of linksland set between the sea and brooding fells, on the southern coast on the opposite side of the Solway Firth to Silloth.

The green on the par-4 twelfth is brilliantly sited down by the beach (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s a demanding card with no fewer than eight par 4s in excess of 400 yards, the loveliest of which is the 12th which works its way from left to right down to the shore.