I Went On The Ultimate Golf Getaway Featuring A Course Tiger Woods Won At And A Premier League Matchday

The Grove is one of the UK's best modern golf courses and as well as being home to a luxury hotel and spa, it also has one of the best offerings for football fans.

The Hertfordshire venue has its own Executive Box at the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal FC, where it offers packages to combine a Premier League experience with a five-star hotel stay.

Tickets are extremely hard to come by for Premier League matches and especially at the Emirates, where there's a long waiting list for season tickets, minimal seats available to Arenal members and even fewer available on general sale.

The Grove can solve that problem for you, though, putting you up in its Executive Box and luxury accommodation at the hotel.

I recently did just this, adding on a round of golf while also visiting the Sequoia Spa - and it's a trip that should be on all football fan's radars, especially the golfers.

As an Arsenal fan myself, this was a true dream experience up in hospitality as we witnessed a 4-1 victory in what was an incredible atmosphere.

Thanks to The Grove's close proximity to Heathrow Airport, the Arsenal package is one that can be experienced by international guests as well as domestic fans looking to either support their team or (if you're a neutral) simply take in some top class football in the world's most-watched league.

The Grove's box gives you a perfect view of the pitch and inside you'll be able to tuck into the buffet food on offer and drinks from the fridge, all served to you by your own dedicated member of staff. I enjoyed a burger, mac and cheese, buffalo wings and salmon skewers along with maybe one or two Hells lagers, finished with a delightful summer fruits cheesecake at halftime.

Arsenal tickets are some of the most expensive in the world, and prices for the Grove's getaway start at £595 per person - which sounds a lot but it's incredible value as it includes your match day ticket and box pass, food and drink plus a hotel stay with breakfast included and spa access.

Tickets appear to be almost all sold out for the 23/24 season, with the new Premier League campaign getting underway in August.

The relaxing Sequoia spa features a 22m long UV-filtered black mosaic-tiled pool, a jacuzzi, steam room and saunas, as well as treatment rooms.

I played the golf course the very next day on a cold February morning and was truly blown away by the condition. Whilst many courses around the area were closed, The Grove was almost bone dry and the greens were as good or better than anywhere you'd find in the country for the time of year - smooth and supremely fast.

The service on offer is also outstanding. From the welcome by the staff to the club and shoe cleaning to the water in the carts, which come with bluetooth speakers for you to enjoy your tunes as you go round. It's also got a superb driving range, where you'll have your own pyramid of balls, and the best short game area I've experienced.

The Grove ranks 94th in the UK and Ireland's top 100 courses list and is unique in the sense that it isn't a member's club, so green fees tend to be available each and every day of the year.

It's where Tiger Woods won the 2006 WGC-American Express Championship, and you'll find a nod to him on the long, par 5 9th hole where the American great made eagle three days in a row.

The course also hosted the 2016 British Masters, which was hosted by Luke Donald and won by Alex Noren.

The Grove celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, with the course opening for play in 2003.

The Kyle Phillips-designed layout is a difficult test of golf as you meander your way through the Hertfordshire countryside, with interesting doglegs, water in play on a number of holes and a strong set of par 3s.

The greens are the star of the show, though, with truly exceptional playing surfaces along with contours and run-offs that you'd expect from a top tier, tournament-hosting venue.

If you haven't played The Grove, add it to your list. And if you're an Arsenal or football/soccer fan, it's well worth a matchday experience combined with a hotel stay.

I'm already desperate to do it all over again.

Check out The Grove's Arsenal Getaway if you're interested.