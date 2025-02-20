The Grand Yorkshire Golf Resort Where Two US Presidents Have Stayed

Famous people stay in hotels, obviously, but it still surprised me a little to discover that not one, but two former US presidents feature on Rudding Park's photographic 'wall of honour', if you like.

Bill Clinton posing for the camera with hotel staff during his visit in 2001 (Image credit: Rudding Park)

Both Bill Clinton and George Bush Snr were guests at the hotel while speaking at the Yorkshire International Business Convention in Harrogate in 2001 and 2006 respectively. Clinton also played the course and even interrupted his round to pose for wedding pictures with a couple getting married there that day - Justin and Rebecca Garnett - thus providing them with one photo for the album that they really weren't expecting when they woke up that morning!

The outdoor/indoor spa at Rudding Park is one of the best you'll experience (Image credit: Rudding Park)

The golf

Par 72, 6,422 yards

The course originally designed by Martin Hawtree in 1995 will be evolving a little further in spring 2025 due to the resort’s ambitious new country club plans. The current 16th and 17th will be replaced by new 14th and 15th holes that are both ready to go in the woods, and will bring just a hint of Woburn to this majestic parkland layout, while the current 15th will be extended at both ends to become the par-5 17th.

There is a real sense of parkland grandeur to Rudding Park's Hawtree course (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

There is definitely a sense of grandeur to any round here, with the course boasting some fine holes, among them the 2nd, which plays to a green in an arbour, plus the enjoyable par 3s at 5 and 11 and the gently uphill 14th, with water to negotiate on the first two. The short six-hole Repton course boasts a Sawgrass-style island green to provide a test of nerve as well as short-iron prowess.

Don't come up short left on the par-3 11th (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

The hotel

The resort boasts 90 rooms and suites of varying styles and sizes, three restaurants and a world-class Roof Top Spa, where I spent a fair bit of my final morning taking advantage of the pools, thermal experiences and steam rooms. I didn’t need the sauna though, for, much to my surprise, my room had its very own – a novel experience.

My room even had its own sauna tucked away in a corner of the bathroom! (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

Those three dining options are Horto, the Clocktower Brasserie where I enjoyed an excellent sea bass fillet, and Fifty Two, where there is no menu as you put your faith in chef Adam Degg and his team to create desirable dishes using ingredients from Rudding Park’s kitchen garden and trusted local producers.

A spacious Follifoot room at Rudding Park similar to the one I stayed in (Image credit: Rudding Park)

Best deal

The ‘Perfect Drive’ offers the best stay and play rates. providing an overnight stay, one round on the Hawtree course, unlimited golf on the Repton course, a two-course supper, use of the indoor swimming pool and juniper log sauna and a Yorkshire breakfast from £125pp from November to March and £139pp from April to October based on two sharing a Ribston Wing Room (£40pp dinner allowance).

You can play the six-hole Repton course, complete with island green, as often as you like on the 'Perfect Drive' offer (Image credit: Rudding Park)

Subject to availability; single supplement £50pp; second round on the Hawtree course available at a reduced rate of £25pp. For full t&cs or to book, visit the ‘offers’ section at ruddingpark.co.uk (prices correct at time of publication in February 2025).

The hydrotherapy pool at Rudding Park's spa (Image credit: Rudding Park)

Rudding Park, Follifoot, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 1JH.

T: 01423 872100

E: reservations@ruddingpark.com

W: ruddingpark.co.uk