I Stayed And Played At One Of The World's Most Famous Motor-Racing Estates
Jeremy Ellwood pays a return visit to the excellent Golf At Goodwood set-up very close to where he spent his college days in the cathedral city of Chichester
The golf
Downs course: par 72, 6,704 yards
Park course: par 72, 6,298 yards
Golf has been played on the South Downs at Goodwood since James Braid laid out a course here in 1914. Now known as the Downs course, it is one of the best golf courses in Sussex and ranked in the Next 100 of our UK&I course rankings. It was joined in 1989 by Donald Steel's Park layout on flatter terrain closer to Goodwood House.
Early this century, Golf At Goodwood's Downs course underwent significant changes to the routing of its early and closing holes.
For the most part, you now play along an enclosed valley until the 6th green before climbing on to the Downs proper from the 7th, with splendid views over Chichester.
Star attractions include the short downhill 12th, protected by a sea of sand, and that long testing 7th, which curves left towards a very popular refreshment hut that you can revisit after the 15th. The six-hole par-3 Copse course arrived a couple of years ago.
The hotel
The 91-room Goodwood Hotel enjoys a peaceful location near the golf academy. It offers Character, Signature and Garden rooms plus a number of suites, all very tastefully decorated.
The health club has a good-sized pool and well-equipped gym, while the main Farmer, Butcher, Chef restaurant has built a strong reputation on the promise that “you will travel further than your food”.
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You can also eat in the Goodwood Bar and Grill bistro, the excellent Kennels at the Downs course or even the Aerodrome or Motor Circuit cafes a short drive away.
● Best deal
Rooms start from £150 per Signature room per night, £190 for a Garden room, £240 for a Character room and £290 for a suite. On the golf side, the Downs Experience starts from £330 for two for a round on the Downs course in one of the estate's GPS Woody buggies, with complimentary range balls and use of the practice facilities.
The Park Experience starts from £170 for two for a round on the Park course. Here, you get a basket of range balls, a £10 food and drink allocation at the Horsebox, a sleeve of Pro V1s and 10% off tuition.
(prices correct at time of publication in May 2026)
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Kramski HPP 325
Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)
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