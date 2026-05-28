I Stayed And Played At One Of The World's Most Famous Motor-Racing Estates

The golf

Downs course: par 72, 6,704 yards

Park course: par 72, 6,298 yards

Golf has been played on the South Downs at Goodwood since James Braid laid out a course here in 1914. Now known as the Downs course, it is one of the best golf courses in Sussex and ranked in the Next 100 of our UK&I course rankings. It was joined in 1989 by Donald Steel's Park layout on flatter terrain closer to Goodwood House.

Early this century, Golf At Goodwood's Downs course underwent significant changes to the routing of its early and closing holes.

For the most part, you now play along an enclosed valley until the 6th green before climbing on to the Downs proper from the 7th, with splendid views over Chichester.

The 7th hole on Downs course at Goodwood offers excellent views out over Chichester (Image credit: Getty Images)

Star attractions include the short downhill 12th, protected by a sea of sand, and that long testing 7th, which curves left towards a very popular refreshment hut that you can revisit after the 15th. The six-hole par-3 Copse course arrived a couple of years ago.

The beautiful six-hole Copse course arrived in 2024 (Image credit: Golf At Goodwood)

The hotel

The 91-room Goodwood Hotel enjoys a peaceful location near the golf academy. It offers Character, Signature and Garden rooms plus a number of suites, all very tastefully decorated.

A Signature room at the Goodwood Hotel (Image credit: Mike Caldwell)

The health club has a good-sized pool and well-equipped gym, while the main Farmer, Butcher, Chef restaurant has built a strong reputation on the promise that “you will travel further than your food”.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can also eat in the Goodwood Bar and Grill bistro, the excellent Kennels at the Downs course or even the Aerodrome or Motor Circuit cafes a short drive away.

The Kennels is a great place to eat and drink pre- and post-round (Image credit: Getty Images)

● Best deal

Rooms start from £150 per Signature room per night, £190 for a Garden room, £240 for a Character room and £290 for a suite. On the golf side, the Downs Experience starts from £330 for two for a round on the Downs course in one of the estate's GPS Woody buggies, with complimentary range balls and use of the practice facilities.

A Garden room at the Goodwood Hotel (Image credit: Mike Caldwell)

The Park Experience starts from £170 for two for a round on the Park course. Here, you get a basket of range balls, a £10 food and drink allocation at the Horsebox, a sleeve of Pro V1s and 10% off tuition.

(prices correct at time of publication in May 2026)