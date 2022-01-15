High Post Golf Club Course Review
High Post Golf Club is one of Wiltshire's finest, blessed with both free-draining downland turf and glorious far-reaching views
By Jeremy Ellwood published
High Post Golf Club Course Review
GF Round: two-ball £90; three-ball £120; four-ball £140
Par 70, 6,305 yards
Slope 128
GM Verdict – An elegant downland course not far from Stonehenge with an attractive opening trio and a strong run for home.
Favourite Hole – The par-4-9th may not be long but it serves up a lovely uphill approach round to the right after a blindish drive.
Opened in 1922 and extended to 18 holes in 1931, High Post Golf Club is situated about halfway between Salisbury and Stonehenge. Its fine downland layout is one of the best golf courses in Wiltshire, offering up expansive views and generally easy-walking over free-draining turf. The opening trio sets the mood nicely, starting with a relatively friendly, mid-length downhill par 4. The par-5 2nd’s bunkering looks very attractive from the tee, while the 3rd is blessed with some interesting mounding short-right of the green.
In fact, the banks, slopes and hollows that surround many of the greens rank among High Post’s key features and perhaps its main defence. Sometimes they feed the ball in, sometimes they don’t! The gently undulating fairways are well-bunkered and many holes are lined with often quite dense hawthorn and blackthorn to provide a good test of your accuracy
The 5th is a very pretty uphill par 3 towards a copse of pines and two of the other par 3s at 11 and 17 also play uphill and will require considerably more club than the scorecard suggests into any sort of wind. The target on 17, in particular, can look very distant when the wind is in your face! It forms the middle part of a particularly strong closing trio, with the par-4 16th a test of length for many at 439 yards off the tips, and the 18th fairway then sloping awkwardly away to the right – a tough ask for many club golfers, especially if the wind is off the left.
Right next to 18 lies the excellent 12th hole, another fine back-nine par 4 with a stand of pines long-left of the green and, beyond that, a glorious vista across to the distant hills. Overall, High Post is a fair test, and a course on which you may well need to make your score early on, for there are no par 5s coming home and even the shorter par 4s, such as the great-looking down-and-up 15th, play trickier than their yardage might have you wanting to believe.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and even instruction despite his own somewhat iffy swing (he knows how to do it, but just can't do it himself). He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 89 of the Next 100. He has played well over 900 courses worldwide in 35 countries, but put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content. On his first trip to Abu Dhabi a decade ago he foolishly asked Paul Casey what sort of a record he had around the course there. "Well, I've won it twice if that's what you mean!" came the reply...
-
-
Shots Fired - Kevin Na And Grayson Murray Get Into Heated Twitter Spat
After Murray called out Na's pace of play at the Sony Open, Na responded in brutal fashion.
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Prince Andrew Loses Honorary Titles At Three Northern Ireland Golf Clubs
The Duke has been stripped of his honorary titles at Royal Portrush, Royal Belfast and Royal County Down golf clubs in Northern Ireland.
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Golspie Golf Club Course Review
A beautiful course in a fine setting delivering a blend of links, heath and inland playing characteristics
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Tain Golf Club Course Review
Very natural course set on the beautiful southern side of the Dornoch Firth
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Shiskine Golf Course Review
Stunning seaside course on the west coast of Arran. Great fun to play and spectacular views
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Woodbridge Golf Club Heath Course Review
A testing heathland layout featuring a variety of quality holes, one of Suffolk's finest courses
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Dunaverty Golf Club Course Review
Dunaverty Golf Club, with its distinctive square greens, enjoys an enviable setting at the southern end of the Kintyre Peninsula
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Lewes Golf Club Course Review
Lewes Golf Club ranks among the best of the Sussex Downs courses, serving up inspiring views and hugely enjoyable golf
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Eyemouth Golf Club Course Review
Eyemouth Golf Club is the Scottish Borders' only seaside course and two remarkable holes in particular will live long in the memory
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Traigh Golf Course Review
A fun little nine-holer with some of the best views from any golf course, anywhere in the world.
By Fergus Bisset • Published