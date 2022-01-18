East Renfrewshire Golf Club Course Review
Scenic, inland course set over sweeping terrain providing a great example of James Braid's skill as a course designer
By Fergus Bisset published
East Renfrewshire Golf Club Course Review
GF £60
Par 70, 6,060 yards
Slope 122
GM Verdict – A hugely characterful moorland course showcasing the best of James Braid design and the beauty of the Scottish countryside
Favourite Hole – 2nd. A short par 4 but with a burn down its entire length threatening on the tee shot and an approach lost left.
Some 500 feet above sea level to the south-west of Glasgow, East Renfrewshire is one of the most scenic and picturesque inland courses in Scotland. Offering views across Glasgow to the Loch Lomond National Park, it’s a beautiful setting for golf. Aside from the aesthetics, East Ren is also a layout of considerable quality.
Designed by five-time Open champion James Braid, it’s testament to his skill as an architect that only minor changes have been made to the layout over the years. East Renfrewshire stands out as a great example of Braid’s design and, as such, has frequently been compared with Gleneagles. There are certainly similarities in the lay of the land with sweeping, rolling fairways passing burns and a loch. Elevated tees and plateau greens are also indicative of Braid’s work.
The course is packed with variety and holes that are great fun, as well as challenging to play. On the front nine, a couple of shorter par 4s stand out. The 2nd is a cracking short par-4 with a burn bisecting its entire length and the 6th is another strategic hole where positioning is key as the green is tucked away to the left. The 8th is a splendid par-5 to an undulating fairway and then a green surrounded by trees.
On the run for home there are a selection of highly memorable holes. The 14th is another fine par 5 with trouble right and a burn to hamper a lay-up and the 15th is a great par 4 up to a raised fairway and down to a sheltered green. Overall, this is a wonderful example of upland golf showcasing the best of James Braid and the best of traditional Scottish inland golf. East Ren is a treat to play.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
