Llanymynech Golf Club Course Review
The elevated course at Llanymynech Golf Club represents the best of unfussy, natural and timeless charm
GF Round: £30wd, £40we
Par 70, 6,036 yards
Slope 127
GM Verdict Very much one-of-a-kind with some fine golf and far-reaching panoramas in a stunning hilltop setting
Favourite Hole The long par-4 12th along the ridge with absolutely glorious, distracting views
The village of Llanymynech sits right on the Welsh/English border, and very unusually, so does its lovely golf course. The two sections are separated by Offa’s Dyke, the ancient frontier earthwork that was built as a rough border between the two countries. The club was formed in 1933, but the evolution of its beautifully-sited cliff-top/hilltop course has largely been lost in the mists of time. This is where a young Ian Woosnam learnt his game more than half a century ago.
The course begins in unusual fashion with two short holes punctuated by a sweeping par 5. It is now, as you play the right-to-left dogleg 4th, that you switch countries. The border just about crosses the 4th tee, and so you drive in Wales and putt out in England.
The other two holes are fully in England, just, another dogleg to the left but this time up the hill, and a lovely downhill par 3 with far-reaching views. Back in Wales from the 7th onwards, there are two strong par 4s and then a substantial climb back up the hill to the clubhouse via the par-5 9th.
An exciting short hole and a very reachable par 4 open the back nine as you climb gently towards the highest ground.
Now, on the 12th tee, you are at the highpoint of the course, both literally and photographically. From here you have 360 degree views over the course, the surrounding countryside and rivers, and of even higher ground, hills and the Welsh mountains in the distance. There are not too many courses where you can watch buzzards soaring in flight… from above!
There are more lovely views to the west from the 13th tee, another strong two-shotter with an elevated tee that then sweeps round to the left. This is followed by the last of the three par 5s and a very tricky par 4 played up over the hill to a green hidden way down the other side.
A testing par 3 and equally difficult par 4 at 16 and 17 take you back up to the higher ground again. There is then a thrilling drive in prospect at the closing hole, a 384-yard dogleg that heads back past the clubhouse.
For those who do not know it, and even for many who do, the name Llanymynech does not roll easily off the tongue! Technically it is one of the best golf courses in Shropshire as well as one of the loveliest in Wales. With its constant changes of direction and variations in elevation, Llanymynech offers a thorough workout for your golf, your legs and your camera. There is a warm welcome back in the informal clubhouse, and the green fee represents excellent value for money. In essence, Llanymynech Golf Club - or should that be Llanymynech International - fits the very definition of a Hidden Gem to an absolute tee; it is undoubtedly off the beaten track in an idyllic and rarefied location, on top of which, it really is a gem.
Rob Smith has been playing golf for over 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012 specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played well over 1,100 courses in almost 50 countries. Since travel restarted in May 2021, he has played around 80 different courses, more than 40 for the first time. This includes 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of his main roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but 10. Rob is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com
