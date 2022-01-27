Llanymynech Golf Club Course Review

GF Round: £30wd, £40we

Par 70, 6,036 yards

Slope 127

GM Verdict Very much one-of-a-kind with some fine golf and far-reaching panoramas in a stunning hilltop setting

Favourite Hole The long par-4 12th along the ridge with absolutely glorious, distracting views

The village of Llanymynech sits right on the Welsh/English border, and very unusually, so does its lovely golf course. The two sections are separated by Offa’s Dyke, the ancient frontier earthwork that was built as a rough border between the two countries. The club was formed in 1933, but the evolution of its beautifully-sited cliff-top/hilltop course has largely been lost in the mists of time. This is where a young Ian Woosnam learnt his game more than half a century ago.

The course opens with a very pretty par 3 played to the edge of the escarpment (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The course begins in unusual fashion with two short holes punctuated by a sweeping par 5. It is now, as you play the right-to-left dogleg 4th, that you switch countries. The border just about crosses the 4th tee, and so you drive in Wales and putt out in England.

The fifth green with the downhill par-3 sixth waiting below (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The other two holes are fully in England, just, another dogleg to the left but this time up the hill, and a lovely downhill par 3 with far-reaching views. Back in Wales from the 7th onwards, there are two strong par 4s and then a substantial climb back up the hill to the clubhouse via the par-5 9th.

A 2-tier green and panoramic views await at the short par-4 eleventh (Image credit: Rob Smith)

An exciting short hole and a very reachable par 4 open the back nine as you climb gently towards the highest ground.

The twelfth runs along the ridge and offers up some of the finest views on a constantly scenic course (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Now, on the 12th tee, you are at the highpoint of the course, both literally and photographically. From here you have 360 degree views over the course, the surrounding countryside and rivers, and of even higher ground, hills and the Welsh mountains in the distance. There are not too many courses where you can watch buzzards soaring in flight… from above!

Looking west from the elevated tee at the par-4 thirteenth (Image credit: Rob Smith)

There are more lovely views to the west from the 13th tee, another strong two-shotter with an elevated tee that then sweeps round to the left. This is followed by the last of the three par 5s and a very tricky par 4 played up over the hill to a green hidden way down the other side.

Yet more spectacular, far-reaching views await on the tee at the closing hole (Image credit: Rob Smith)

A testing par 3 and equally difficult par 4 at 16 and 17 take you back up to the higher ground again. There is then a thrilling drive in prospect at the closing hole, a 384-yard dogleg that heads back past the clubhouse.

For those who do not know it, and even for many who do, the name Llanymynech does not roll easily off the tongue! Technically it is one of the best golf courses in Shropshire as well as one of the loveliest in Wales. With its constant changes of direction and variations in elevation, Llanymynech offers a thorough workout for your golf, your legs and your camera. There is a warm welcome back in the informal clubhouse, and the green fee represents excellent value for money. In essence, Llanymynech Golf Club - or should that be Llanymynech International - fits the very definition of a Hidden Gem to an absolute tee; it is undoubtedly off the beaten track in an idyllic and rarefied location, on top of which, it really is a gem.