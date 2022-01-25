Llandrindod Wells Golf Club Course Review
Set in the most glorious hillside location, the course at Llandrindod Wells Golf Club should be on every golfer’s radar
Llandrindod Wells Golf Club Course Review
GF Round: £35wd, £40we: Day: £40wd, £45we
Par 69, 5,762 yards
GM Verdict Quite simply one of the most scenic and wow-factor-y courses in the UK&I
Favourite Hole The sweeping par-5 3rd played to a green tucked into the slope with beautiful, rolling hills beyond
Although golf was played in the town from 1890, today’s course at Llandrindod Wells was designed by Harry Vardon and opened for play in 1907. He had been given the brief to ‘maximise the views from every tee and from every green’, and this he achieved in great style. Later changes were made by James Braid, the result being a fascinating course with some very interesting holes and panoramic views as magnificent as at just about any inland course in the UK.
Although the course is hilly in parts, the toughest climb comes at the opening hole, a short par 4 straight up the slope. The 2nd is a short hole across a dip to a plateau green, and the 3rd is a fabulous, sweeping par 5 that has the look and feel of Gleneagles about it.
Leaving the 3rd, you head uphill again, but this time it’s via a par 3, Larks Rise. This is followed by an extremely long and tough par 4, SI1 for very good reason.
The 6th is the shortest hole on the course, and it is followed by mid-range par 4s that run parallel to one another. The front nine finishes with another testing par 4, this one with OOB running its entire length on the left.
The back nine has an unusual configuration beginning with back-to-back par 3s followed by two par 4s, and then a final twosome, this time par 5s. Each twin is completely different from its sibling, with the short holes offering the greatest contrast.
The long holes at the 14th and 15th run in completely opposite directions from one another and so will always pose quite different questions. No matter how you answer them, you cannot help but be impressed by the stunning surroundings.
A thrilling drive at sixteen is followed by another tricky short hole before you reach the appropriately named ‘Death or Glory’. Played from an elevated tee, the home hole is another potentially driveable par 4, though if the wind is coming towards you from the north, you will need a favourable bounce or three.
The endlessly interesting course at Llandrindod Wells is quite simply one of the most enjoyable you will find anywhere. Even without the views, its charming and challenging course would be more than worth a visit. With them, it is a spellbinder and another hidden gem that deserves to be far better known and more than rewards any effort to get there.
Rob Smith has been playing golf for over 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012 specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played well over 1,100 courses in almost 50 countries. Since travel restarted in May 2021, he has played around 80 different courses, more than 40 for the first time. This includes 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of his main roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but 10. Rob is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com
