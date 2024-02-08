Palheiro Golf Course Review

Palheiro Golf, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, sits within the magnificent Palheiro Estate, which is more than 200 years old. The charming course – which was designed by acclaimed golf architect Cabell B. Robinson – borders the five-star Hotel Casa Velha do Palheiro and meanders through a pristine environment of maritime pine and botanical woodland, garnished with lush, sub-tropical vegetation.

And, at nearly 1,640ft above sea level, the location enjoys dramatic views of Madeira’s mountainous skyline and the vast Atlantic Ocean, as well as – nestling below, just 10 minutes away – the island’s capital, Funchal.

(Image credit: Future)

The par-72, 6,656-yard course takes full advantage of Madeira’s hilly terrain, with abrupt ridges and deep valleys, while even better times lie ahead for Madeira’s only golf resort with the venue currently undergoing a series of upgrades, including the complete renovation of its bunkers and the launch of a new golf academy.

Every hole is a highlight, although the dramatically downhill par-three third, with stunning views of Funchal beyond, will certainly get your attention. The back nine is a notably fun and scoreable set of holes if you can keep your ball in play off the tee as length isn’t a huge factor. The 15th is a tricky par five with the green as close to the coast line as any hole on the course (pictured below), providing majestic views of the Atlantic Ocean. The 18th is a fitting finisher too - another par five that truly personifies a risk-and-reward strategy thanks to a small green guarded by a number of bunkers.

(Image credit: Future)

The enjoyable moments don't stop there though as the post-round drinks take place in the most majestic of settings, on a veranda overlooking Funchal and the sea beyond, making for one of the best clubhouse views in world golf. On a clear day, it truly is a sight to behold and with the weather being so pleasant all year round - we visited in January and were blessed with bright sunshine and temperatures of 25 degrees celsius. The food on offer is also a highlight if you want fine dining that doesn't cost the earth.

The best way to enjoy all of the island’s golf is with a Madeira Golf Passport. Providing holders with an unrivalled golf experience on the island, the Madeira Island Golf Passport is available to both individuals and groups and can be booked on a three or five-round basis.

(Image credit: Azalea)

Costing €225 per person for three rounds and €360 for a five-round package, the standard passport – which is valid for a two-week period – includes golf at Clube de Golfe Santo da Serra and Palheiro Golf and free golf course transfers to and from your hotel, while, for an additional €115 per person, golfers can upgrade to Madeira’s premium golf passport, which includes return ferry travel to Porto Santo and 18 holes on the island’s golf course.

In addition, golfers can use the site to review the vast range of historic, cultural and culinary experiences that are available off the course – with dolphin and whale-watching trips, nature jeep tours, climbing, trekking and canyoning, and an array of restaurants serving the finest local cuisine among the treats on offer.