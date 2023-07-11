This Is The Best Rangefinder Deal We Have Seen Today (but it won't be around forever!)

This compact and stylish laster rangefinder is available at a reduced price during Prime Day.

TecTecTec KLYR Laser Rangefinder Review, Act Fast On This Excellent Rangefinder Lightning Deal
Sam Tremlett
By Sam Tremlett
published

The key design principle that unites all the best golf rangefinders is they seek to give you accurate and reliable yardages, so you can then make the best informed decision when selecting your club for a particular shot. And that's where the TecTecTec KLYR Laser Rangefinder really excels. Having tested this device extensively on the course, we were impressed the performance as well as the value given its price point. Indeed on Amazon Prime Day this gets even better with 20% off but this is what Amazon calls a lightning deal so it will not be around for long.

The KLYR is one of the best budget golf rangefinders we've tested lately and is a compact and easy to handle device that weighs less than 1.25 pounds. It certainly does sit in your hand nicely and feels very sturdy. The colorful rubber casing on the rangefinder was also a big hit, delivering ample grip that gave us plenty of control when holding the product up to our target. It also comes with a magnetic strip that means you can pin it to the side of your golf buggy for even easier access.

TecTecTec KLYR Laser Rangefinder
We had no issues getting fast and accurate yardages from ranges of over 400 yards out here either, with the rangefinders target locking system proving to be really helpful when picking out the pin. The device also comes with slope functionality too, which can be switched on and off when you don't need to use it. We actually tested this rangefinder up against a top Bushnell model and they came up with the same numbers more often than not and were never more than a yard or two apart.

It delivers a bright and vibrant display that is very easy to read, plus it comes with some other features that add to its overall value too. TecTecTec provide a carrying case when you purchase this laser that can be clipped onto your golf bag and also comes with a magnetic belt clip. Overall, it holds its own against other models as an excellent rangefinder that packs plenty of value for the functionality it delivers.

