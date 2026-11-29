Nowadays, we’re spoilt for choice in women’s golf fashion, with something to suit every style and budget.

Still, there are always a few top-end labels that sit firmly in the "wait for a sale" category, so I’ve handpicked a selection of classic investment pieces from three leading brands, just in case you fancy pushing the boat out this Cyber Monday.

I’ve been fortunate enough to test some of the best women's golf clothes from each of these brands and, what sets them apart, is the quality of the fabric and the attention to detail, things that don't always translate in an online image, but make all the difference when you put them on.

Best of all, these are pieces you’ll reach for time and time again, not just for golf, but for everyday activities too.

Of course, we all have different tastes, so if the exact styles or colors I’ve selected aren’t quite right for you, there are plenty of other discounted options across their ranges. So, what are you waiting for?

I hope you’ve found something you like! My personal favorites are the G/Fore sweater, as the cotton is so fine and soft, and the Whit jacket, which is my go-to at any time of day.

I also have the Halley quarter-zip in black - while it might look like a simple long-sleeve top, it’s much more than that. I'm a big fan of vests, and the Tess from Zero Restriction ticks all the right boxes.

There are plenty more great savings on the best women’s golf shoes and best women’s golf clothes right now, so head over to our live blog for all the latest offers.