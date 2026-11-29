With Christmas just a month away, Cyber Monday is the ideal time to get ahead on festive gifting, or simply treat yourself, without falling for inflated deals.

I’ve been genuinely surprised by just how strong the savings are this year, especially across some of the best women’s golf shoes, where some of the biggest names and newest styles have seen serious price drops.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your footwear, upgrade your wardrobe, or stock up on essentials, there are proper bargains to be had if you know where to look.

To cut through the noise and save you the legwork, I’ve rounded up a selection of standout pieces, and best of all, every single one has been tried and tested by a trusted voice, either me or one of our female contributors.

Check out the genuine offers worth snapping up below.

I hope you’ve found something you like! It’s worth mentioning that Puma’s Boulder half zip and Bad Birdie’s quarter zip are available in different colors,

What's more, if you’ve got your eye on the Skechers Jasmine shoes, they are also available in black, so ideal for year-round golf.