Calling All Women's Golfers, These Are The 9 Best Discounts For You Heading Into Cyber Monday
Our Women's Editor, Alison Root, shares the best offers on tried-and-tested golf gear available right now this Cyber Monday
With Christmas just a month away, Cyber Monday is the ideal time to get ahead on festive gifting, or simply treat yourself, without falling for inflated deals.
I’ve been genuinely surprised by just how strong the savings are this year, especially across some of the best women’s golf shoes, where some of the biggest names and newest styles have seen serious price drops.
Whether you’re looking to refresh your footwear, upgrade your wardrobe, or stock up on essentials, there are proper bargains to be had if you know where to look.
To cut through the noise and save you the legwork, I’ve rounded up a selection of standout pieces, and best of all, every single one has been tried and tested by a trusted voice, either me or one of our female contributors.
Check out the genuine offers worth snapping up below.
I hope you’ve found something you like! It’s worth mentioning that Puma’s Boulder half zip and Bad Birdie’s quarter zip are available in different colors,
What's more, if you’ve got your eye on the Skechers Jasmine shoes, they are also available in black, so ideal for year-round golf.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter for details of the best golf deals this Black Friday, including clubs, balls, tech, shoes and so much more.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
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