These Excellent Strata Package Sets Are At The Lowest Price We've Seen On Amazon Prime Day
Strata produce some of the best package sets for those new to golf looking to improve their game.
One of the best golf club sets is a perfect option for those new to the game, as it ticks off a lot of equipment boxes in one swoop. Beginners going for a package set can get a driver, woods or hybrids, a set of forgiving irons, a putter and a bag with one purchase and this is more than enough for those starting the game to see progress. This is especially because a lot of the sets we have tested are actually of a very good quality - see our buying guide on the best golf club sets for beginners to prove our point.
This leads us to the Strata package sets. We have tested both the men's and women's sets, and we know exactly what beginners will be getting from each respective model. Not only are they extremely forgiving, something which will benefit beginners, but the fact they can launch the golf ball into the air with ease and also provide plenty of distance makes them an extremely viable option. Indeed at full price these sets offer pretty good value but we have noticed they go on sale regularly and this Prime Day is no exception as you can get 25% off several different sets. In fact the current prices are the lowest we have seen on them as well.
Strata Men’s Golf Set | 25% off at Amazon
Prices vary
You can save 25% off on all the different Strata men's package sets right now at Amazon. Given we have tested this set as well, we are confident this is one of the best Amazon Prime Day golf deals around.
Strata Women’s Golf Set | 25% off at Amazon
Prices vary
You can also save 25% off on the women's sets too.
Beginning with the Strata Women’s Golf Set, which features in multiple different options, going from the 11-piece (Strata), 14-piece (Strata Plus), to the 16-piece (Ultimate), the latter of which we have tested.
The Ultimate set is made up of a 12° titanium driver, fairway wood, 4 and 5 hybrid, 6-9 iron, PW, SW and a putter, with all of this coming in a stylish, practical stand bag. On the surface, all of the clubs have large footprints to inspire confidence at address and, in our testing, we were particularly impressed with the irons and driver, which provided forgiveness and helped get the ball airborne, especially if your swing speed is slower than average. It is worth noting that, unfortunately, this set isn't available in a left-handed option.
Moving to the Strata Men’s Golf Set, which yet again offers great value lots of set options, we also enjoyed testing this model. The driver and irons are where this set excels, with the forgiveness and ease of launch making this one of the best options anywhere around.
With the irons, the topline is nice and thick to inspire confidence at address, whilst the generous amount of offset should suit those who tend to slice the ball. Driver-wise, it has a 460cc head and regular flex shaft that offers the most forgiveness possible in the hardest club in the bag to hit. You can see a lot of the face at address and, combined with the large head, it is very appealing to look down on. It should be noted we tested the Ultimate version which is a 16-piece set with 11 clubs, but you can also opt for the 9, 12 or 14-piece options as well.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Get Up To 28% Off TaylorMade Putters Right Now At Amazon
Save up to 28% on these incredible TaylorMade putters in the Amazon Prime Day sale
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Amazon Prime Day Golf 2023 - LIVE Updates - Offers on Clubs, Balls, Apparel and Tech - Including TaylorMade Putters
Amazon Prime day takes place over the 11th and 12th July, let the Golf Monthly team help you find the best offers we have seen to assist your game
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Last updated
-
Get Up To 28% Off TaylorMade Putters Right Now At Amazon
Save up to 28% on these incredible TaylorMade putters in the Amazon Prime Day sale
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
These Brand New Drivers Are Now At Their Lowest Price This Amazon Prime Day
Looking for a new driver? Currently, in the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can pick up some excellent deals
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Rory McIlroy's Driver Is On Sale This Prime Day - And It's The Lowest Price I've Seen
The Northern Irishman is known for being one of the biggest hitters on the PGA Tour and his specific model is on sale right now.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Planning A Golf Holiday? The Ogio 2023 Travel Cover Is On Sale During Prime Day
Ogio are a leader when it comes to producing some of the best golf travel bags in the game.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals 2023
Prime Day is coming up and this is our hub page where we will post all the best deals and information.
By Sam Tremlett • Last updated
-
5 Best Oakley Sunglasses Deals This Prime Day
Need a new pair of shades? You can't go wrong with these Oakley deals...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
The Secret Srixon Z-Star XV Buy One Get One Free Prime Day Deal
Pick up two dozen Srixon Z-Star XV golf balls for the price of one dozen!
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Our 15 Favourite Booze Deals This Prime Day
Take a look at some of our favourite deals on alcohol during this Amazon Prime Day.
By Sam Tremlett • Published