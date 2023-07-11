These Excellent Strata Package Sets Are At The Lowest Price We've Seen On Amazon Prime Day

One of the best golf club sets is a perfect option for those new to the game, as it ticks off a lot of equipment boxes in one swoop. Beginners going for a package set can get a driver, woods or hybrids, a set of forgiving irons, a putter and a bag with one purchase and this is more than enough for those starting the game to see progress. This is especially because a lot of the sets we have tested are actually of a very good quality - see our buying guide on the best golf club sets for beginners to prove our point.

This leads us to the Strata package sets. We have tested both the men's and women's sets, and we know exactly what beginners will be getting from each respective model. Not only are they extremely forgiving, something which will benefit beginners, but the fact they can launch the golf ball into the air with ease and also provide plenty of distance makes them an extremely viable option. Indeed at full price these sets offer pretty good value but we have noticed they go on sale regularly and this Prime Day is no exception as you can get 25% off several different sets. In fact the current prices are the lowest we have seen on them as well.

Beginning with the Strata Women’s Golf Set, which features in multiple different options, going from the 11-piece (Strata), 14-piece (Strata Plus), to the 16-piece (Ultimate), the latter of which we have tested.

The Ultimate set is made up of a 12° titanium driver, fairway wood, 4 and 5 hybrid, 6-9 iron, PW, SW and a putter, with all of this coming in a stylish, practical stand bag. On the surface, all of the clubs have large footprints to inspire confidence at address and, in our testing, we were particularly impressed with the irons and driver, which provided forgiveness and helped get the ball airborne, especially if your swing speed is slower than average. It is worth noting that, unfortunately, this set isn't available in a left-handed option.

Moving to the Strata Men’s Golf Set, which yet again offers great value lots of set options, we also enjoyed testing this model. The driver and irons are where this set excels, with the forgiveness and ease of launch making this one of the best options anywhere around.

With the irons, the topline is nice and thick to inspire confidence at address, whilst the generous amount of offset should suit those who tend to slice the ball. Driver-wise, it has a 460cc head and regular flex shaft that offers the most forgiveness possible in the hardest club in the bag to hit. You can see a lot of the face at address and, combined with the large head, it is very appealing to look down on. It should be noted we tested the Ultimate version which is a 16-piece set with 11 clubs, but you can also opt for the 9, 12 or 14-piece options as well.