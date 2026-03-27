How To Buy Min Woo Lee's Kangaroo Leather Golf Grips - This Week On Kick Point

Hello, Kick Pointers! Kick Point Nation? Pointys? Whatever you call yourselves, if anything, greetings!

We enjoyed picking the brain of Callaway and Jon Rahm club fitter Kellen Watson so much that we decided to keep going for this weeks' episode, this time getting the lowdown on all things 'The Chef'. That's Min Woo Lee for those who didn't know.

We learn all about his bag setup, including the Quantum Triple Diamond Max driver, his love for the Callaway Apex UW and some of the most unique grips we've ever seen. Alongside talking about some of the best PXG golf clubs of 2026, Joe poses the argument that alignment aid balls should be banned, so I thought I'd include three of the best golf balls below with this feature just in case his wish comes true!

You can the show on wherever you get your podcasts, whilst those who want to see our pretty faces, check out Episode 78 on YouTube!