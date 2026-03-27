How To Buy Min Woo Lee's Kangaroo Leather Golf Grips - This Week On Kick Point

PXG's latest releases, alignment-aid golf balls, Min Woo Lee's Triple Diamond Max Driver and Kangaroo Leather grips all feature in the latest episode of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. Here is where to buy them.

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Hello, Kick Pointers! Kick Point Nation? Pointys? Whatever you call yourselves, if anything, greetings!

We enjoyed picking the brain of Callaway and Jon Rahm club fitter Kellen Watson so much that we decided to keep going for this weeks' episode, this time getting the lowdown on all things 'The Chef'. That's Min Woo Lee for those who didn't know.

Dan Parker
Dan Parker
Staff Writer

Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.1, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.

Dan's current What's In The Bag:

Driver: Cobra DS-Adapt X
Mini driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini
Fairway: Ping G440 Max 21°
Irons: Titleist T250 (5), Titleist T100 (6-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 56, 60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Bag: Vessel Sunday III

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