I Made One Simple Gear Change And Started Holing Every Short Putt (And You Can Too With This Prime Day Deal)

Many of us are tinkerers when it comes to our golf equipment, constantly changing things to find the secret to lower scores. I usually like to keep my kit consistent but after a particularly barren spell on the greens, I decided to try the TaylorMade TP5 Stripe ball and the results blew me away.

Save 16% ($7) TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls: was $44.99 now $37.99 at Amazon This Stripe alignment system is basically a cheat code on the greens to hole more short-range putts but it also performs to a high level in the long game and with wedge in hand too.

Why am I telling you this? Well because it highlighted a crucial mistake I was making on the greens. It’s also on offer this Amazon Prime Day at 16% off, so it’s the perfect time to cash in and start knocking in more putts.

After a couple of very frustrating rounds on the greens I decided to actually film myself hitting some putts and what I saw completely shocked me. Now obviously when you’re stood over the ball you’re trying to aim the putter at your intended target, so on a straight putt I’m trying to get the small line on my L.A.B Golf DF3 putter lined up with the middle of the hole.

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This is exactly what I thought I was doing, that was until I watched the video back and noticed I wasn’t doing that at all. In fact I was aiming significantly right of my intended target and pulling the ball back online.

(Image credit: TaylorMade Golf)

So I needed some visual feedback or assistance on what straight or perfect alignment actually looked like and the TP5 Stripe is the perfect solution. The vivid cues train your eyes to see what straight actually looks like and you then have the framework to match your putter’s sightline to it. It feels like cheating, frankly, but it’s allowed under the Rules of Golf and nearly every tour pro uses a line of some sort on their ball to help them.