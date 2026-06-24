We Do All Of Our Golf Club Testing With This Launch Monitor, And It Has $1,000 Off This Prime Day

There is a very specific reason why, if you walk down the range at any Tour event, every single professional uses a launch monitor when practicing and warming up. They don't rely on guesswork, they demand precise data to measure their carry yardages for the day and ensure their swings are completely dialed in before they ever step onto the first tee.

I usually like to keep my core setup for my practice consistent, laying down some alignment sticks to keep things fairly neutral, but after a particularly frustrating few weeks not being able to translate my swing on the range to the course, I decided to fundamentally change how I practice by integrating the Foresight GC3 Launch Monitor, and I’m already noticing the difference.

Save $1,000 Foresight Sports GC3 Launch Monitor/Rangefinder Bundle: was $6,999 now $5,999 at Amazon The GC3 is a comprehensive and versatile launch monitor that looks to offer decent value for money given all the features on offer. The accuracy is best-in-class and the speed at which data appears is impressive. To sweeten this $1k off deal, this is also the rangefinder bundle which includes a Bushnell X3 laser which happens to be one of the best models on the market. Read our full Foresight Sports GC3 Launch Monitor Review

Why am I telling you this? Because switching up my practice, making it more reactionary, changing yardages and targets, and having immediate feedback has done wonders for my yardage control on the golf course. Also, because during the Amazon Prime Day sale this week, you can now make a massive saving of $1,000 on one of these launch monitors, and I’d be doing you all a disservice if I didn’t shout about it.

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If you look at the practice facilities at any Tour event, every single professional will have a launch monitor set up behind them as they measure their yardages and test their spin control before each round. I wanted that same level of insight during my practice, and the GC3 delivers it in abundance.

Foresight GC3 Launch Monitor (Image credit: Future)

Using three precision cameras, the GC3 captures both ball and club data with industry-leading accuracy. Instead of just guessing how far my 7-iron was flying, the touchscreen display gave me immediate feedback on all of my ball data and even club data, such as clubhead speed and path when applying reflective stickers on the face.

It's not just my personal practice that has been transformed by the GC3, as both I and fellow equipment tester Joe Ferguson rely heavily on the accuracy and reliability of this unit when putting the latest gear through its paces to give all our readers and viewers the most accurate and reliable testing results of the best drivers, fairways, irons, and wedges.

When we launched the Golf Monthly Performance Lab, we needed a launch monitor that ticked every box. We needed comprehensive data, extreme accuracy, and immediate feedback. The GC3 delivers on all fronts, allowing us to analyze every element of how new clubs and balls perform in a controlled environment, completely free from external variables like wind, rain, or muddy conditions.

Foresight GC3 Launch Monitor (Image credit: Future)

This CG3, like many of the best launch monitors on the market, is easily portable, perfect for throwing in the car, taking to the range, and practicing outdoors on the course. It really is the perfect option for a home simulator or a net setup and costs less than half of some of its competitors (even more during this sale!).

By pairing it with the intuitive Foresight app, you also receive the ability to run structured skills tests, which test distance control and dispersion. I spent an afternoon in the Lab hitting every club from my lob wedge to my 4-iron, mapping exactly how far a stock swing carries, as well as my ‘knock down’ option and big draws and fades. Knowing those precise numbers takes so much pressure off your approach play on the course, as you can fully commit to what club you’re pulling out of the bag.

Outdoor testing is easy with the GC3 Launch Monitor (Image credit: Future)

Beyond the hardcore data, it also makes practicing incredibly fun, and if you’re lucky enough to have a setup at home, you can play 25 virtual courses straight out of the box, meaning you can test your game in any space, any time, no matter the weather outside. If you want access to more courses, you also have the opportunity to pay for and download many of the top-ranked courses from around the world, and can see how your game stacks up against the pros!

I’ve absolutely loved integrating the CG3 into my practice sessions, and I’ve seen a real uptick in my GIR (greens in regulation) stats since doing so. While it's a significant investment, if you're serious about dropping your handicap and want to practice as the pros do, this device, at $1,000 off thanks to the Prime Day discount, is your chance to take your golf to the next level.