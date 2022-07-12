Save 15% On The Bushnell Wingman Speaker: The Perfect Way To Combine Golf And Music

Looking for a new speaker for the golf course? Grab a 15% discount on the superb Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker.

Save 15% On The Bushnell Wingman Speaker
Amazon is offering a 15% discount on the Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker on Amazon Prime Day this year. It is one of the most innovative and feature-packed golf speakers on the market. We tested this speaker (opens in new tab) a while ago and we can safely say it didn’t disappoint. In fact, we gave this accessory a four-star rating, making it one of the highest-ranked golf speakers (opens in new tab) out there.

Why is this speaker such a good deal this Prime Day? Well it is a waterproof, omnidirectional speaker with a battery life of around 10 hours that can deliver exceptional sound quality, as well as accurate GPS information. If you are familiar with Bushnell, you will know it is a market leader in producing some of the best rangefinders (opens in new tab) and golf watches on the market. With the Wingman GPS Speaker, golfers can sync their devices up with the Bushnell app and gain access to yardage readings for over 36,000 courses worldwide. From there, you can use the device to read out the distance from your lie to the front and back of the green, giving you a better gauge of what club to use in any situation.

We found the yardages to be reliable and accurate, which is as important as it gets when using GPS technology on the golf course. And while some Bluetooth speakers can be a little fiddly and cryptic to set up, the Wingman was straightforward to use. You can also easily stow it on your golf bag or on your golf buggy, as the unit can be connected to any metal stanchion of a cart with Bushnell’s patented Bite magnetic technology. While you may be worried about the speaker falling off if you’re driving over bumpy or undulating terrain, the magnetic grip has over seven pounds of pulling force, meaning you can confidently secure the speaker to any metal part of the buggy. If need be the speaker also clips nicely to your bag, as you can see below.

But wait, there's more, because it also has a built-in USB port for charging other devices, including your phone. Given all of those features, the Wingman is quite a product and with the 15% discount it is unquestionably one of the best golf deals we have found on Amazon so far. That said, if you’re after more savings on golf equipment, head over to our Amazon Prime Day deals hub (opens in new tab) for all of the best savings on everything from GPS devices to golf balls this Prime Day.

(opens in new tab)

