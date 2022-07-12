Save 15% On The Bushnell Wingman Speaker: The Perfect Way To Combine Golf And Music
Looking for a new speaker for the golf course? Grab a 15% discount on the superb Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Bushnell Wingman Speaker | 15% off with Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $149.95 Now $127.95
Want a cool golf speaker that also helps with GPS yardages and has a multitude of other features? The Bushnell Wingman is one of the best and is 15% off for a limited time only.
Save 15% On The Bushnell Wingman Speaker
Amazon is offering a 15% discount on the Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker on Amazon Prime Day this year. It is one of the most innovative and feature-packed golf speakers on the market. We tested this speaker (opens in new tab) a while ago and we can safely say it didn’t disappoint. In fact, we gave this accessory a four-star rating, making it one of the highest-ranked golf speakers (opens in new tab) out there.
Why is this speaker such a good deal this Prime Day? Well it is a waterproof, omnidirectional speaker with a battery life of around 10 hours that can deliver exceptional sound quality, as well as accurate GPS information. If you are familiar with Bushnell, you will know it is a market leader in producing some of the best rangefinders (opens in new tab) and golf watches on the market. With the Wingman GPS Speaker, golfers can sync their devices up with the Bushnell app and gain access to yardage readings for over 36,000 courses worldwide. From there, you can use the device to read out the distance from your lie to the front and back of the green, giving you a better gauge of what club to use in any situation.
We found the yardages to be reliable and accurate, which is as important as it gets when using GPS technology on the golf course. And while some Bluetooth speakers can be a little fiddly and cryptic to set up, the Wingman was straightforward to use. You can also easily stow it on your golf bag or on your golf buggy, as the unit can be connected to any metal stanchion of a cart with Bushnell’s patented Bite magnetic technology. While you may be worried about the speaker falling off if you’re driving over bumpy or undulating terrain, the magnetic grip has over seven pounds of pulling force, meaning you can confidently secure the speaker to any metal part of the buggy. If need be the speaker also clips nicely to your bag, as you can see below.
But wait, there's more, because it also has a built-in USB port for charging other devices, including your phone. Given all of those features, the Wingman is quite a product and with the 15% discount it is unquestionably one of the best golf deals we have found on Amazon so far. That said, if you’re after more savings on golf equipment, head over to our Amazon Prime Day deals hub (opens in new tab) for all of the best savings on everything from GPS devices to golf balls this Prime Day.
Bushnell Wingman Speaker | 15% off with Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $149.95 Now $127.95
Given our testing, this speaker will sell out fast, so act now if you want one of the best golf speakers currently on the market.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and is currently in the process of obtaining his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan.
When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.
-
-
Ping ChipR Wedge Review
We test out the new Ping ChipR wedge to see if it can really help your chipping
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Save $80 On This Cutting-Edge Rangefinder During Prime Day
Grab yourself a huge saving on the excellent Precision Pro R1 Smart Rangefinder During Amazon Prime Day
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Save $80 On This Cutting-Edge Rangefinder During Prime Day
Grab yourself a huge saving on the excellent Precision Pro R1 Smart Rangefinder During Amazon Prime Day
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Finally, Amazon Steps Up Its Game With Great 2022 Prime Day Golf Deals
There are a number of outstanding 2022 Prime Day golf deals to be had this year, but these are the five best
By Chris Wallace • Published
-
Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals 2022
Prime Day is coming up and this is our hub page where we will post all the best deals and information.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Our 20 Favourite Alcohol Deals From Amazon Prime Day
Looking to stock up your drinks cabinet? Then Amazon Prime Day have some superb deals for you
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
In The Market For A Laser? Save 45% On The Callaway 300 Pro Now
Looking for a new rangefinder? Grab a huge saving on the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder this Prime Day.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Want To Hole More Putts? These Deals On PuttOut Training Aids Could Help
There are some excellent deals on PuttOut gear right now via Amazon Prime Day.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
One Of The Best Golf Watches Has 36% Off On Amazon Prime Day
Are you looking for a reliable golf GPS Watch? Then check out this fantastic Amazon Prime Day deal here
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Save Nearly $100 On The FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor This Amazon Prime Day
Looking for a reliable launch monitor on a budget? Grab a bargain on the FlightScope Mevo, one of the best portable monitors on the market
By Ed Carruthers • Published