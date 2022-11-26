PS5 And PGA Tour 2K23 Package Deals Not To Miss Out On
Want to play the new PGA Tour game on a PS5? Here is the best package we have found so you can.
The PS5 seems to be notoriously hard to get hold of at the moment given its popularity and how quickly it seems to sell over the Black Friday period. Additionally it is then next to impossible to find a bundle deal with the PGA Tour 2K23 game included. Instead it is the usual Call of Duty or FIFA games which makes sense. However we have realized the best way to get a package of the PS5 along with the new golf game, is to create one yourself. That is where this post comes in.
We have included a widget below which shows all the best deals on PS5's at the moment and then we have managed to find the PGA Tour 2K23 game with $20 off at Best Buy. This $20 saving is a huge bonus, which you could put towards another one of the fantastic deals we've listed on our guide on the Black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab).
PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition | $20 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Was $69.99 Now $49.99
Save $20 on PGA Tour 2K23 at Best Buy. Compete against other Tour pros, play some of the most iconic clubs in golf and even design your own courses from the comfort of your own living room!
We also have a lot of other specific golf hub pages as well so if you want something specific then make sure you regularly check our guides on the best Black Friday golf club deals, best Black Friday golf shoe deals, best Black Friday golf bag deals and more...
