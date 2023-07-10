Planning A Golf Holiday? The Ogio 2023 Travel Cover Is On Sale During Prime Day
Ogio are a leader when it comes to producing some of the best golf travel bags in the game.
As golfers we know how nerve-wracking it can be to take our golf clubs on holiday with us, and as such we know first-hand just how important a good travel bag can be. The top models give excellent protection thanks to hard-durable materials, and padding just where it is needed the most. One brand we have had personal experience with is Ogio, and we are confident that some of the best golf travel bags on the market come from the brand, and whilst some models can come with premium price points, we've spotted the 2023 Ogio Travel Cover on offer during Amazon Prime Day.
Ogio 2023 Golf Travel Cover | 6% off at Amazon
Was $219.99 Now $206.79
It appears the specific models on offer are the standard version, the Mid (a model we have tested), and the Max design and each come with slightly different prices. You can get up to 6% off right now but we have also seen the bags with up to 15% off as well so just something to keep tabs on.
One thing that is common among the best Ogio golf bags is that each comes with a high level of durability and plenty of storage options, perfect for keeping all your equipment safe. That is similarly the case with the Ogio 2023 Travel Covers.
Starting with the looks Ogio has designed lots of cool finishes on these travel covers ranging from eye catching models like the Bananarama, Sugar Skulls, Cyber Camo and Flower designs, to the more understated models finished in black. (Of course the louder designs will divide opinion but we think they look fantastic and making sure you can spot your bag in the middle of a busy airport is an absolute must so these designs help here.)
We've had the pleasure of testing many of the brand's excellent options recently, including the Ogio Alpha Travel Cover Mid that stood out as an excellent product.
In our testing it was seamless to transport thanks to its strong wheels and the other thing to note is it comes with 360º of reinforced foam padding and a skid plate for further abrasion protection, giving the bag extra structure and helps to keep your clubs safe and secure during transit. Additional compression straps surround the exterior of the bag, a design feature that is meant to stop your clubs and other equipment from moving while inside the bag.
On that note, there is plenty of storage space throughout this excellent travel cover for your clubs, shoes, waterproofs and any extras you think you'll need during your trip!
Ogio 2023 Golf Travel Cover | 6% off at Amazon
Was $219.99 Now $206.79
Several travel bags from Ogio are currently on offer with as much as 6% off.
