Peter Millar Apollo Shoes Review

We have been fans of Peter Millar gear for a while and not just in a golfing context either.

Across the range there are some excellent apparel, shoes and accessories, as shown by the fact whenever we review the brands' products they usually receive at least four stars out of five.

The performance is just that good and the clothes have regularly appeared in guides like the best golf jumpers, best golf waterproof jackets and so on.

Another example of this are the Hyperlight Apollo shoes I recently got sent.

As you expect from the name, Peter Millar say the design is inspired by the aesthetics of the space race and seeks to work as a lifestyle sneaker.

From a look perspective I think they really nailed it with the upper knit and textured yarns really offering a unique, but not over the top, look.

Comfort is king here though because the tongueless design and elastic laces meant the shoes were incredibly easy to slip on, whilst the molded heel cup and soft material on the inside really cocooned the feet nicely.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Now the elephant in the room is these are not out and out golf shoes but I did use them for golf in a couple of ways.

Sometimes I really don't want to wear golf shoes for practice and therefore I decided to try the Apollo's for just that. When I used them at the range I thought the grip was solid and the comfort remained top-notch.

I also used them on the putting green as well, and to be honest, having such a comfortable shoe on made me stay out there for longer.

Admittedly they are not the best for actual rounds on the golf course, and the waterproofing isn't substantial, but I have a couple of models that made our best golf shoes guide so this was not a big issue.

I didn't want to get them really dirty anyway as I realised these shoes are incredibly versatile.

I used them a lot when walking around London and they worked well with trousers, shorts, and socks of different lengths as well.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The color choice is worth mentioning too. I got them in a grey design but there are four more to choose from that really look good and offer something a little bit different from every other design. I particularly like the True Blue and White offerings.

There are lots of sizes to choose from going from 8 to 15 (US sizing) and in terms of fit we recommend ordering one half size up from your normal shoe size.

They are also very easy to wash which I did after someone trod on my foot on the Tube and left a big black mark on them. After a cold wash the mark had gone.

And the final point worth making, and it seems totally unnecessary, but the box design is pretty cool.

To conclude, if you want a super comfortable pair of shoes that will work for practice and just about anywhere off the golf course, then the Apollo's could be a pair to try.

