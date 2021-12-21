Peter Millar Apollo Shoes Review
We review the new Apollo shoes from Peter Millar.
Although not being an out and out golf shoe, the Apollo shoes from Peter Millar are perfect for practice on the range and putting green. Additionally they look great off the course and work well with pants or shorts.
-
+
Fantastic looking shoe
-
+
Snug, comfortable fit
-
+
Good color choice, all of which offer something a bit unique
-
+
Versatile and can be used anywhere
-
-
Good for the range or some practice, but not the best shoe for rounds on the course
-
-
Lack of significant waterproofing
By Sam Tremlett published
Peter Millar Apollo Shoes Review
We have been fans of Peter Millar gear for a while and not just in a golfing context either.
Across the range there are some excellent apparel, shoes and accessories, as shown by the fact whenever we review the brands' products they usually receive at least four stars out of five.
The performance is just that good and the clothes have regularly appeared in guides like the best golf jumpers, best golf waterproof jackets and so on.
You can have a read of some of the golf garments we put to the test below...
- Peter Millar Hyperlight Shield Half Zip Review
- Peter Millar Hyperlight Merge Hybrid Jacket Review
- Peter Millar EB66 Performance Five-Pocket Trousers Review
Another example of this are the Hyperlight Apollo shoes I recently got sent.
As you expect from the name, Peter Millar say the design is inspired by the aesthetics of the space race and seeks to work as a lifestyle sneaker.
From a look perspective I think they really nailed it with the upper knit and textured yarns really offering a unique, but not over the top, look.
Comfort is king here though because the tongueless design and elastic laces meant the shoes were incredibly easy to slip on, whilst the molded heel cup and soft material on the inside really cocooned the feet nicely.
Now the elephant in the room is these are not out and out golf shoes but I did use them for golf in a couple of ways.
Sometimes I really don't want to wear golf shoes for practice and therefore I decided to try the Apollo's for just that. When I used them at the range I thought the grip was solid and the comfort remained top-notch.
I also used them on the putting green as well, and to be honest, having such a comfortable shoe on made me stay out there for longer.
Admittedly they are not the best for actual rounds on the golf course, and the waterproofing isn't substantial, but I have a couple of models that made our best golf shoes guide so this was not a big issue.
I didn't want to get them really dirty anyway as I realised these shoes are incredibly versatile.
I used them a lot when walking around London and they worked well with trousers, shorts, and socks of different lengths as well.
The color choice is worth mentioning too. I got them in a grey design but there are four more to choose from that really look good and offer something a little bit different from every other design. I particularly like the True Blue and White offerings.
There are lots of sizes to choose from going from 8 to 15 (US sizing) and in terms of fit we recommend ordering one half size up from your normal shoe size.
They are also very easy to wash which I did after someone trod on my foot on the Tube and left a big black mark on them. After a cold wash the mark had gone.
And the final point worth making, and it seems totally unnecessary, but the box design is pretty cool.
To conclude, if you want a super comfortable pair of shoes that will work for practice and just about anywhere off the golf course, then the Apollo's could be a pair to try.
For more reviews and equipment content, check out the Golf Monthly website.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
