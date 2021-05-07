In this review Sam Tremlett gives his thoughts on the EB66 Performance Trousers.

Peter Millar EB66 Performance Five-Pocket Trousers

Peter Millar makes premium golf attire and these EB66 trousers are no exception, for example they recently made our best golf trousers guide.

Despite our tester having to go up a size because of lockdown induced weight-gain, the EB66’s have the perfect combination of comfort, attention to detail, versatility, and not to mention they look great too.

Starting with comfort, the fabric feels lovely on the skin and the trousers stretch excellently throughout golfing escapades. In a variety of lies and stances, we felt they performed very well indeed, not restricting movement or feeling uncomfortable at any point. This is thanks to the 100% polyester and two-way stretch construction.

Additionally the pockets stretched nicely too so you can easily store the usual golf tees, ball marker, pitch repairer, scorecard and other golf accessories.

The trousers feel like a premium product and the little details like the camo stitching on the inside of the waist accentuates that.

What also sets these apart is the versatility. Thanks to the classic look and fit, we felt we could use these trousers just about anywhere.

There are a variety of sizes available from 30-44, and there are also nine excellent colours to choose from as well from British Grey (pictured), to Porcelain Blue.

We should also mention we found them very easy to clean on a cold wash, and they dry quickly too.

Compared to other golf trousers out there, you are paying a little more at over £100 but we felt this was more than reasonable given the overall quality of the trousers.

In fact our tester acknowledged he would be looking to get another pair because they work so well from the course to the concrete.

