Peter Millar Hyperlight Shield Half-Zip Review

Full zips, half zips, quarter zips… what’s your preference?

Personally, I prefer a full zip (less faffing), but that’s just me.

However, this half-zip is high quality, exceptionally lightweight, and offers superb rain and wind protection.

How tall am I/what is my build?

5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium, so long as not too fitted.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

The first point I noted was just how lightweight this garment was.

Yes, the clue is in the name, but to confirm, it really is!

The waterproof fabric performed well on the occasions when I've worn it in genuine heavy rain with no water getting in, and the top remaining breathable.

Personally, I always prefer a full zip – I find they’re easier to get on with, because you can pull them on and off quicker when you need to.

However, if you like a half zip, this garment passes every test.

The benefit of half zips and quarters zips is that you generally get a little less material bulking up underneath you, which can distract you over a shot.

(Image credit: Mike Harris )

Any extra details you notice?

Not that it’s going to have any affect on your golf game, but I really like the pouch that accompanies this garment.

It means it can be rolled away and stored in your bag with the minimum of fuss, and without taking up a large amount of room – which is what normally tends to happen when you scrunch clothing into the side of your bag.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Mike Harris ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Mike Harris ) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Mike Harris) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Mike Harris ) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Future) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Future)

The zips and pullers on the pockets are of a high quality, too.

Meanwhile, the cuffs can be adjusted, so you can get them nice and tight to stop any water coming in.

Can you wear it off the course?

You could just about get away with it off course, although full zips are more practical.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

As per the brand’s instructions, I machine washed it on cold with like colours.

Be sure to tumble dry on low, and do not iron or dry clean.

Like what you see?

Be sure to check out more of the best golf tops, best waterproof golf jackets and best golf jumpers.