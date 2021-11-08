Best Golf Waterproof Jacket Deals

A waterproof jacket is one of the most important items you can have in your golf bag, with the garment providing protection in the most savage weather conditions.

While some may think 'I don't need a waterproof jacket, I don't play when it's raining,' it is worth noting that these jackets don't necessarily have to be worn on the course, with an array of stylish designs which can be worn anytime.

For those who are in search of a jacket, there are plenty to choose from. Whether you are after a premium brand, or perhaps a stand-out design, the market is littered with availability.

The best golf waterproof jackets do a number of things to help you when it gets wet.

Firstly, it should protect you from the elements, nobody wants to get caught in a sudden downpour and realise their equipment doesn't keep them dry.

Another factor is the flexibility of the design.

The best golf waterproofs in the modern day give you great freedom and range of movement; it shouldn't hinder your swing.

Lastly, how does the jacket look? Is the design pleasing to the eye, are the pockets situated in the correct and most comfortable places?

If it feels and looks good, the chances are it will give you a boost of confidence and help you play better.

Check out the best prices on waterproof golf jackets right now...