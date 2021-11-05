A brand that makes some of the best golf GPS watches in the world, Garmin has been leading the way in wearable technology not just in golf but in other ways like the automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor and fitness markets.

As a result, high-quality is a phrase synonymous with Garmin and we have been fans of models like the Approach S42 for a while now.

First of all, it’s a great size and feels very well made from the moment you put it on your wrist. We also really liked the analogue display that makes it suitable for wearing in social settings, too. Trust us, versatility is not to be taken for granted in golf gear.

On the golf course the touchscreen really elevates the usability. One click of the button on the side sparks the S42 into ‘golf mode’ and from there, it’s easy to scroll through the host of features.

As always, front, middle and back yardages are available but if you know the pin locations, you can click on the display to move the flag and get an exact yardage.

There is also an AutoShot round analyser that tracks and records shot distances, as well as yardages to bunkers, hazards and ideal lay-up zones.

The final two things we wanted to mention are 1) the fitness aspect because you can track steps, distance, calories and how you slept. 2) The overall look of the watch is right up there with the best. It really looks and feels like a premium product however because it is the middle model of the S12, S42, S62 range, it doesn't come with a high premium price as you can see with the deals below.

Best Garmin Approach S42 Watch Deals

S42 Deals

S12 Deals

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Alternatively maybe you want the standard S12? It comes at a slightly lower price point and slightly fewer features as a result. However it still looks great, comes with 40,000 courses preloaded and gives excellent information in relation to yardages, bunkers, hazards and so on.

We think it is an outstanding product for the price.

S62 Deals

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Finally if you want to go all out on the premium design, here are some deals on the S62. A model that made our list of the best golf GPS devices, it is feature packed with a larger screen, caddie function, fitness tracking and plenty more.

