Best Ecco Biom H4 Shoe Deals

The best Ecco Biom H4 shoe deals on the market at the moment.

ecco biom h4 golf shoe on grass, Best Ecco Biom H4 Shoe Deals
(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
Jump to category:
Sam Tremlett

By

Several years on from the Biom Hybrid 3, the H4 has been given some big upgrades, making it one of the best golf shoes Ecco has ever made. 

Starting with the looks, we thought Ecco really got it right here. The shoe looks traditional in a lot of ways but also has subtle, modern features that add to the shelf appeal.

As you can see above the outsole is quite striking and adds a pop of colour onto the shoe, but it isn't just about aesthetics here.

The shoe’s uppers are crafted from premium and durable performance leather, made in Ecco’s own tanneries, providing natural protection from wind and water. Gore-Tex technology is then added to make these shoes 100% waterproof and comfortable in all conditions.

Traction and stability come from the new MTN Grip outsole, which features Ecco’s Fluidform technology as well as TPU inserts that secure the foot comfortably in place. 

We found them to be extremely comfortable and because of how well it did in our review (read below), we thought we should try and collate some of the best deals on the shoe. 

Best Ecco Biom H4 Shoe Deals

H4 Shoe Deals

Category
Back to Golf Shoes
Colour
Price
Any Price
Showing 10 of 24 deals
Filters
Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes
(Black)
1
ECCO Men's Biom Hybrid 4...
Amazon
View Deal
Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes
2
ECCO Men's BIOM H4 Golf...
DICK'S Sporting Goods
View Deal
Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes
3
Men's ECCO Biom H4 Golf Shoe
shoes.com
View Deal
Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes
(White)
4
ECCO Men's Biom Hybrid 4...
Amazon
View Deal
Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes
(White)
5
ECCO Men's Biom Hybrid 4...
Amazon
View Deal
Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes
(White)
6
ECCO Men's Biom Hybrid 4...
Amazon
View Deal
Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes
(White)
7
ECCO Men's BIOM H4 Golf...
DICK'S Sporting Goods
View Deal
Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes
(Black)
8
ECCO Men's BIOM H4 Golf...
DICK'S Sporting Goods
View Deal
Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes
9
ECCO Men's BIOM H4 Golf...
DICK'S Sporting Goods
View Deal
Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes
10
ECCO Men's BIOM H4 Golf...
DICK'S Sporting Goods
View Deal
Load more deals

H4 BOA Deals

Additionally, for you BOA fans out there, Ecco took the design further in 2021 with the introduction of a new BOA option on both men's and women's models.

The BOA micro-adjustable system uses unique dial, lace, and guide configurations to give high-quality comfort and fit. 

If you are a fan of Ecco golf products then be sure to have a read of our best Ecco golf shoes guide, or the models on the best spikeless golf shoes guide. 

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett

A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.

A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear and equipment content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 

Sam is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood: Nike Covert Tour 2.0 Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6



More about Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes
Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.