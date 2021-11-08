Best Ecco Biom H4 Shoe Deals
The best Ecco Biom H4 shoe deals on the market at the moment.
By Sam Tremlett
Several years on from the Biom Hybrid 3, the H4 has been given some big upgrades, making it one of the best golf shoes Ecco has ever made.
Starting with the looks, we thought Ecco really got it right here. The shoe looks traditional in a lot of ways but also has subtle, modern features that add to the shelf appeal.
As you can see above the outsole is quite striking and adds a pop of colour onto the shoe, but it isn't just about aesthetics here.
The shoe’s uppers are crafted from premium and durable performance leather, made in Ecco’s own tanneries, providing natural protection from wind and water. Gore-Tex technology is then added to make these shoes 100% waterproof and comfortable in all conditions.
Traction and stability come from the new MTN Grip outsole, which features Ecco’s Fluidform technology as well as TPU inserts that secure the foot comfortably in place.
We found them to be extremely comfortable and because of how well it did in our review (read below), we thought we should try and collate some of the best deals on the shoe.
- Read our full Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes review
Best Ecco Biom H4 Shoe Deals
H4 Shoe Deals
H4 BOA Deals
Additionally, for you BOA fans out there, Ecco took the design further in 2021 with the introduction of a new BOA option on both men's and women's models.
The BOA micro-adjustable system uses unique dial, lace, and guide configurations to give high-quality comfort and fit.
If you are a fan of Ecco golf products then be sure to have a read of our best Ecco golf shoes guide, or the models on the best spikeless golf shoes guide.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear and equipment content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood: Nike Covert Tour 2.0 Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
