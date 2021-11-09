The Chrome Soft golf ball was launched in 2020 to much fanfare, with Callaway investing $50 million to make one of the best premium golf balls on the market at the time

Since then, the Chrome Soft has been adopted by club golfers and Tour Pros alike who want a soft feeling golf ball with premium performance.

Over the last 18 months, the Chrome Soft has been released in a number of different variants, with Triple Track and Truvis options available too.

With a retail price traditionally hovering around £38/$35, it's a premium ball that sits just below the major golf ball players on the market in price.

The Chrome Soft has fantastic durability for a golf ball of its kind, with the reinforced Graphene outer core allowing this ball to stay in good condition for longer.

It has a thin urethane cover with promotes increased ball speed and lower spin on fuller shots while still feeling soft and providing plenty of spin around the greens.

For those who prefer a slightly harder feeling around the green especially, the Chrome Soft X will more suited.

As mentioned above, Callaway likes to get creative with its golf balls, and there are plenty of colour variants as well as Truvis and Triple Track alignment options available if you want to try something new.

Overall, it's a premium package at a great price. With that in mind, check out the best deals on Chrome Soft balls below.

Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls review

Best Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Ball Deals

