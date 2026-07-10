Ben Lomond Gin Unveils 154th Open Championship Special Edition Bottle

The 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale is nearly here and to celebrate Ben Lomond has unveiled a special edition gin which features hand-selected botanicals from around the course, including sweet blackcurrant berries, floral wild chamomile & the lemony tang of sorrel.

The links course itself is renowned for undulations and its rugged nature so the brand has sought to implement this feeling in its gin with a sense of wildness and unpredictability. It is a London Dry style gin with 43% ABV (alcohol by volume) and it retails for £32 ($43), and you can get it below.

Ben Lomond 154th Open Championship Gin: £32 at Ben Lomond Gin The gin has been distilled at the company's new Luss Distillery located on the banks of Loch Lomond and now open to visitors. In terms of flavours, it has a citrus base with hints of orange and lemon whilst I also got undertones of pine and coriander as well. Obviously flavour differs for different people so others may also get notes of blackcurrant, chamomile and a bright juniper burst.

I also really like the overall design of the bottle. It is classically subtle but features geometric illustrations and small references to the gin itself, the course, and The Open Championship.

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“We’ve taken the spirit of Royal Birkdale – wild, windswept and rich in character – and captured it in a distinctive gin,” said Andy Jack, Head of Marketing at Loch Lomond Group. “Each Open Special Edition is designed to celebrate not just the Championship, but the unique landscape and heritage of its host venue.”

The brand has been creating these special edition bottles since 2023 and it has been the Major's official gin since that year as well.