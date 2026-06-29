Loch Lomond Whiskies Unveil Limited Edition Open Championship Bottles For 154th Open

The 154th Open Championship is not far away and to celebrate what should be a brilliant tournament at Royal Birkdale, Loch Lomond Whiskies has unveiled two limited-edition single malts which are perfect for the whiskey connoisseur you know. (Or maybe you want them for yourself...)

The two malts are The Open Course Collection (£195, 46.9% ABV), and The Open Special Edition (£45, 46% ABV), with both featuring really cool, eye-catching packaging. It is worth acknowledging that only 3,000 bottles of the Course Collection will be available worldwide so I'm confident they will be a sought after piece of Open memorabilia, and a delicious one at that.

If you are unaware of the brand, Loch Lomond Whiskies is an award-winning independent distiller which has not only been making whiskies since 1814, but has been producing special edition collections for The Open Championship for a number of years now.

As mentioned there are two malts to choose from here and I've included some notes on the nose, taste and finish below so you can really get an understanding of each whisky.

The Open Course Collection

Nose: Toasted oak, apple, ginger and vanilla.

Taste: Toffee, pineapple, lemon, cinnamon spice, with red berries and dried fruits from the Tawny Port casks.

Finish: Long with warming oak spice, dried fruit sweetness and soft smoke.

The Open Special Edition

Nose: Dark berries, redcurrant and citrus zest with vanilla, honey and soft malt.

Taste: Blackberry, raspberry and peach syrup, layered with crisp apple, toffee sweetness and gentle spice. A subtle thread of smoke runs through the palate.

Finish: Medium length with lingering berry sweetness, soft oak spice and light, smoky warmth.

(Image credit: GMS)

Some other small details I want to mention here -

The packaging on the Course Collection features every Championship venue, date and winner, from Prestwick in 1860 through to Royal Portrush in 2025. Whilst the Special Collection was actually created in collaboration with Colin Montgomerie, a Scottish golfer who requires little introduction.

Finally not only can you buy the malts above, but if you are lucky enough to be attending The Open you will be able to purchase both malts at the Loch Lomond Whiskies stand at Royal Birkdale throughout Championship week.