A Five Star Launch Monitor For Less Than £200? Yes It Is Possible On Amazon Prime Day
Check out this huge offer on one of the best portable launch monitors in the business.
Launch monitors are all the rage in the golf world right now and they cost thousands right? Wrong. Amazon is offering a huge discount on the PRGR Launch Monitor during Prime Day (opens in new tab), which is perhaps one of the best portable golf launch monitors (opens in new tab) on the market. Launch monitors can be a great tool to help you improve your swing, but as many golfers know, they can be an expensive outlay. That’s why we’re very excited to bring you this saving on a five-star rated (opens in new tab) launch monitor that we thoroughly enjoyed testing.
While it may not look like one of the most hi-tech devices available, this launch monitor (opens in new tab) ranked so highly in our esteem because of how portable it was and how easy it was to use. The PRGR (opens in new tab) is fractionally bigger than your average smartphone and weighs around the same too. That is the biggest bonus of this device compared to other offerings on the market, which can often be quite cumbersome to carry. With the PRGR, you can just slip it into your back pocket.
But while it is small in size, rest assured, it does everything that most golfers would want a launch monitor to do. It provides data on your swing speed, ball speed, carry distance, total distance and smash factor, which we think is just the right amount - not too much to overwhelm and not so little that it's pointless. Importantly we also found it to be fairly comparable with more premium options among the best golf launch monitors.
While other devices can be time-consuming to set up and get going, the PRGR is easy as soon as you take it out of the box. There is no need to set it up alongside an app either; just place it on the ground and get swinging! It can also be set up to used for different sports too. So if you're looking to decipher how fast you can serve a tennis ball or how fast you can pitch a baseball, this device will support that.
We were hugely impressed by how good this monitor is. Even at its full price it offers amazing value (opens in new tab) given how this kind of technology can costs thousands. But on this Prime Day the value goes even further with 15 percent off.
