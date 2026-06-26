Beat The Rain Before It Returns With This Incredible 46% Off Waterproof Jacket Deal

It’s summer, it’s hot, and it’s dry, so the last thing on your mind right now is wearing a waterproof golf jacket. But as every golfer knows, the rain will return. The real question is, are you properly equipped with the best women’s rain gear when it does?

If you want to beat the weather and the price tags, you need to act fast. We've spotted an absolutely fantastic deal that you will want to jump on immediately.

Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins previously reviewed this premium FootJoy HydroKnit waterproof jacket and was impressed by its performance. Right now, it has been slashed by an incredible 46% off. Originally retailing at £239, it’s now just £129.33, saving over £100.

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FootJoy has delivered an exceptional piece of outerwear with the Hydroknit jacket. It is impressively lightweight, yet the confidence of a three-year waterproof guarantee is a testament to how well this design performs in the most challenging conditions.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

FootJoy has added a hood to what was already a great design, instantly elevating it to compete with the very best women's golf rain gear on the market. While some golfers might worry that a hood could compromise visibility during a round, this one is cleverly engineered with a wide opening that stays securely on your head while preserving your peripheral sightlines, while toggles on either side allow for a perfectly customised fit.

First and foremost, this jacket is built to keep you protected, and it is absolutely unbeatable when it comes to heavy downpours. Water simply beads away and the fabric dries out fast, meaning it never feels heavy or weighed down with water.

The taped zips completely lock the elements at bay, leaving you feeling warm and dry throughout your round. It is also packed with functional details, including a handy interior chest pocket for a scorecard or mobile phone, and an adjustable bungee along the bottom hem. This allows you to alter the fit from a tailored silhouette to a sporty bomber jacket, making it a highly adaptable option that will beautifully suit many different body types.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

FootJoy has kept the colour palette classic and timeless, focusing on white, navy, and black options that pair easily with any golf wardrobe. While a stylish white waterproof can sometimes show a little bit of on-course dirt around the pockets when you are reaching for tees or ball markers, its performance far outweighs any minor maintenance.

Conveniently, these jackets wash up beautifully on a cold cycle and look brand new every single time, without losing any of their premium waterproof quality. Finding this level of trusted FootJoy protection at 46% off is an absolute steal - grab yours before this deal disappears.