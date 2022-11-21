A 2022 Editor's Choice Golf Watch For Less Than £100? Yes You Read That Right
We loved this Bushnell watch in testing and you will too, especially because it is available for less than £100 right now.
Earlier this year we collated our Editor's Choice (opens in new tab) and one of the selections was the Bushnell iON Edge Watch, which you can get right now for less than £100. That is one of the best Black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab) we have seen so far and we have found it to be quite rare to find such a good product, for such a low price. Indeed it also seems to be available for that price on a number of different retailers as you can see from the price comparison widget at the top of this page.
But specifically, why is this deal so good? Well finding golf tech for less than £100 is rare these days and Bushnell is one of the most well-trusted brands in this area of the golf market. In terms of the watch itself, it is sleek, felt quite soft, and didn’t interfere with our swing or cause any discomfort, so all good in that department.
- Read our full Bushnell iON Edge GPS Watch Review
Moving on to functionality, we will admit it does take a couple of rounds to get used to, and to work out how to get the best out of it. But our tester acknowledged that once he did spend some time with the watch, its usability was good. He enjoyed utilizing the front-middle-back yardage function in conjunction with the moveable flag function, that allows you to cycle through the different pin locations and select to get a more precise distance to the flag.
Bushnell iON Edge Watch | £70 off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £169.99 Now £99.99
The iON Edge from Bushnell might not blow you away in terms of how it looks, but it does offer simple functionality along with accurate distances. It ticks every box a golfer looks for, like offering hazard information and automatic hole advance - you can even cycle through pin positions on the green for greater accuracy. Right now it is £70 off which is an excellent deal.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last five years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He also loves to test golf apparel especially if it a piece that can be used just about anywhere!
As a result he has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice and tips.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since December 2017. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.